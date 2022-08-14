LA LIGA

Xavi pleads for patience with Barcelona fans following 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Jidechi Chidiezie
Barcelona were unable to win their first game of the La Liga season despite massive recruitments

Barcelona head coach Xavi has asked for patience as their 2022/23 La Liga season started with a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

La Blaugrana’s build up to the game was dominated by their attempts to register summer signings with La Liga before the deadline.

Barcelona completed the paperwork yesterday on four of their five new faces with Jules Kounde missing out against Andoni Iraola’s side.

Despite creating chances throughout, Barcelona were unable to find a way through, against their resilient hosts in Catalonia, on a frustrating night for the home side.

“Rayo defended very well. It cost us in generating more chances than normal”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s a pity, as we wanted to show the fans we are on the right track. It’s disappointing, but we ask for patience.”

Barcelona are expected to be busy in the coming days, as the club’s hierarchy aim to reduce their bloated salary bill, and secure Kounde’s place in the squad.

Up next for Xavi’s charges is a trip to the Basque Country next weekend to face Real Sociedad on August 21.

Jidechi Chidiezie

