RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona contract expires this year

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona contract expires this year Creator: Pau BARRENA
Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona contract expires this year Creator: Pau BARRENA

Xavi Hernandez is still hopeful Ousmane Dembele will decide to stay at Barcelona, insisting the Frenchman would not be happier anywhere else.

Recommended articles

Dembele's contract expires in the summer and a new deal is yet to be agreed, with Barca's negotiating power hampered by debts of more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

Renewing the 24-year-old's contract on reduced terms would also allow Barcelona to register new signing Ferran Torres. Torres has signed from Manchester City but currently cannot play due to La Liga's spending limits.

"I am hoping that he makes an effort," said Xavi in a press conference on Tuesday. "This sporting project is the best one for him. He will not be as happy anywhere else as he is at Barca. We are going to see what he decides.

"I am calm and waiting for news. It does not depend on me. It depends on the club, the player and the agents."

The signing of Torres from City has further lifted the mood at Barcelona, who climbed to fifth in La Liga on Sunday after winning 1-0 at Mallorca.

They are now just a point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth, while Barca president Joan Laporta said on Monday the club are "back" and ready to compete again for the world's best players.

"We are fifth and we're coming back little by little," Xavi said. "We are working on our style of play. The signing of Ferran Torres allows the fans to breathe as well. We are working practically 24/7.

"We have to follow the president's lead because it's a positive message to say that we are back. That’s the mentality we want. If we sink into misery, that won't achieve anything."

Barcelona play at Segunda B side Linares Deportivo on Wednesday in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey, a competition they have won five times in the last seven years.

Xavi said Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati are not yet ready to return from injury but that they could be available to face Granada in La Liga on Saturday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for Covid

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for Covid

Everton sign Patterson from Scotland's Rangers

Everton sign Patterson from Scotland's Rangers

Sane and Upamecano join Bayern's Covid casualty list

Sane and Upamecano join Bayern's Covid casualty list

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Jesse Were joins Zambian club, Kansanshi Dynamos

Jesse Were joins Zambian club, Kansanshi Dynamos

Egypt will lean on Salah at African showpiece

Egypt will lean on Salah at African showpiece

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Senegal star Sadio Mane (C) is surrounded by Leicester City opponents while playing for Liverpool in a Premier League match last week. Creator: Lindsey Parnaby