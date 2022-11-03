'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Dutch tactician led Manchester United to a win over the Spanish side, but it was not enough to secure the top spot in their Europa League group.

Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group
Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag says his side deserved more after they finished second in their Europa League group.

Recommended articles

Manchester United wrapped up their Europa League group campaign with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Thursday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho's 17th-minute strike was all United to seal the three points in Spain. However, despite their win, United finished second behind Sociedad, meaning they will play a round of 16 tie against a side from the Champions League.

Garnacho scored the only goal in United's win over Sociedad
Garnacho scored the only goal in United's win over Sociedad AFP

The Red Devils needed to win by two goals to qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners, but they could only score a goal in Spain.

However, Ten Hag insists his side did not get what they deserved, pointing to the penalty Sociedad got in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

"You don’t always get what you deserve: the first leg, they got a penalty which wasn’t a penalty," Ten Hag said after the game.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag AFP

Ten Hag also spoke about his substitutions after he sparked a surprise by playing Harry Maguire up front. The former Ajax revealed he had to change things because the players were not doing the basics right.

"To bring extra offensive players in [was the idea], but in that moment, we were too erratic, we didn't work that good on the ball anymore, and so we bring less balls in the box. That process didn't work well," he added.

However, the former Ajax manager praised the goalscorer, Garnacho, saying he hopes the youngster keeps up the momentum.

"I hope he [Garnacho] can keep the process going. He was a threat, he scored a goal, he was reliable defending. If he can keep this going, then I am really happy," Ten Hag added.

United will find out their round of 16 opponent on Monday, November 7.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group

    'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

  • Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and Gianni Infantino

    Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

  • United defeated Sociedad 1-0 in their final group game in the Europa League

    'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

Recommended articles

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.
GAMING

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9