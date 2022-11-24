Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of England and Borussia Dortmund is 19 years old and he scored the first goal for England against Iran on November 21, 2022. He also played a major role in England's third goal.

AFP

Bellingham has shown the world that age is just but a number. His movements on the pitch are awesome and everybody loved watching him when England thrashed Iran 6-2.

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala plays for Germany and Bayern Munich. He is 19 years old although he plays like a 23-year-old footballer who is at his peak.

AFP

Despite losing to Japan on November 23, 2022, Jamal made sure that he gives the German fans who had travelled to Qatar a reason to smile with how he was playing.

Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah is the son of current Liberia's president George Weah and he plays for the United States of America national team.

AFP

Weah gave the USA fans a reason to smile after the first goal against Wales in the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup. The kid is fast and can also dribble. Timothy can equal his father's stats in football and if not he can surpass them.

Pablo Gavi

Pablo Gavi joined the list of the youngest players who have managed to score in a World Cup tournament after finding the net against Costa Rica on November 23, 2022.

AFP

Gavi was bossing the midfield hence bringing about the Andres Iniesta. Gavi plays for Barcelona and recently won the world's best Under-21 footballer at the Ballon d'Or awards.

Bukayo Saka

Bukaya Saka plays for Arsenal and England's national team and he scored a brace against Iran recently in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament.

AFP

Saka is definitely the next big thing in football and Arsenal are trying to lure him to stay at the club by tripling his salary when he comes back from Qatar.

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres ditched Manchester City for Barcelona and his game has improved tremendously. Torres scored a brace for Spain against Costa Rica on November 23, 2022.

AFP