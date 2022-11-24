QATAR 2022

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen kids rise up to the occasion to represent their countries hence making headlines since November 20, 2022

From top left: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pablo Gavi.
From top left: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pablo Gavi.

Jude Bellingham of England and Pablo Gavi of Spain are living their dreams after scoring in the 2022 World Cup for their countries.

Recommended articles

Jude Bellingham of England and Borussia Dortmund is 19 years old and he scored the first goal for England against Iran on November 21, 2022. He also played a major role in England's third goal.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Iran on November 21, 2022.
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Iran on November 21, 2022. AFP

READ: 8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Bellingham has shown the world that age is just but a number. His movements on the pitch are awesome and everybody loved watching him when England thrashed Iran 6-2.

Jamal Musiala plays for Germany and Bayern Munich. He is 19 years old although he plays like a 23-year-old footballer who is at his peak.

Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala on November 23, 2022.
Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala on November 23, 2022. AFP

Despite losing to Japan on November 23, 2022, Jamal made sure that he gives the German fans who had travelled to Qatar a reason to smile with how he was playing.

Timothy Weah is the son of current Liberia's president George Weah and he plays for the United States of America national team.

Timothy Weah in full flight after his goal against Wales on November 21, 2022.
Timothy Weah in full flight after his goal against Wales on November 21, 2022. AFP

Weah gave the USA fans a reason to smile after the first goal against Wales in the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup. The kid is fast and can also dribble. Timothy can equal his father's stats in football and if not he can surpass them.

Pablo Gavi joined the list of the youngest players who have managed to score in a World Cup tournament after finding the net against Costa Rica on November 23, 2022.

Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match, group E on November 23, 2022.
Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match, group E on November 23, 2022. AFP

Gavi was bossing the midfield hence bringing about the Andres Iniesta. Gavi plays for Barcelona and recently won the world's best Under-21 footballer at the Ballon d'Or awards.

Bukaya Saka plays for Arsenal and England's national team and he scored a brace against Iran recently in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament.

Bukayo Saka (R) of England scores during the Group B match between England and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022.
Bukayo Saka (R) of England scores during the Group B match between England and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022. AFP

Saka is definitely the next big thing in football and Arsenal are trying to lure him to stay at the club by tripling his salary when he comes back from Qatar.

Ferran Torres ditched Manchester City for Barcelona and his game has improved tremendously. Torres scored a brace for Spain against Costa Rica on November 23, 2022.

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates after scoring during the Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 23, 2022.
Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates after scoring during the Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 23, 2022. AFP

Torres has been projected to surpass what his predecessors were able to achieve on a national basis. The statement is not far from being accomplished from the look of things.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Spain v Germany

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

  • Xherdan Shaqiri and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

    Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon [Live]

  • From top left: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pablo Gavi.

    Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain v Germany

Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon [Live]

Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon [Live]

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

Pulse of the Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

Pulse of the Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other viral football stories today

Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other viral football stories today

Why Kenyan athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

Why Kenyan athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Brazil v Serbia
QATAR2022

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

President George Weah of Liberia with his son Timothy and rest of his family
QATAR 2022

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

World Cup live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Spain recorded their biggest win at the World Cup with a blowout against an under par Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

Reactions as Spain begin World Cup campaign with Costa Rica thrashing
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Golden Boy for a reason' - Reactions as Gavi inspires in Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in World Cup opener