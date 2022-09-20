PREMIER LEAGUE

Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread

Fabian Simiyu
Leicester City have one point in the English Premier League out of the possible 21 points and they are currently sitting at the bottom of the league table

Valerie Glatigny and Tielemans Youri midfielder of Belgium pictured during the official opening of the new Federal Building of the Belgian Football Association at the Federal seat of the KBVB on September 19, 2022 in Tubize, Belgium
Valerie Glatigny and Tielemans Youri midfielder of Belgium pictured during the official opening of the new Federal Building of the Belgian Football Association at the Federal seat of the KBVB on September 19, 2022 in Tubize, Belgium

Youri Tielemans, one of the club's elite players, has opened up on the tough life at King Power and why he doesn't regret remaining with the club despite the chance he had to leave.

Tielemans is currently focused on national duty for Belgium as he seeks to make it on the Qatar World Cup squad, but he still can't stop thinking of the poor form his club is in at the moment.

Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans
Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans AFP

"I'm happy to get a bit of fresh air here with Belgium because it's tough at Leicester right now. It's clear that things are not going well at the club. We are doing everything we can as a team," he said on Monday.

Tielemans had been linked to Arsenal before the start of the season but the Gunners cooled their interest after it became clear that he was staying with The Foxes.

Does he have any regrets? Well, Tielemans has come out clear on why he doesn't have any regrets with his decision to stay at Leicester despite being the last team in the PL.

"I'm not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment... Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn't mean I should regret staying," he stated.

Wilfred Ndidi (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Wilfred Ndidi (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

He added: "At Leicester, the consecutive defeats have affected us as a group. We need to benefit from this break to recharge our batteries. It's hard to get it off my mind as it keeps running through my head. Only my kids sometimes prevent me from thinking about it."

Tielemans contract with Leicester will be up by the end of the season.

With the poor run of results at Leicester, pressure has been mounting on Brendan Rodgers with many of his critics saying that his time is up as coach at King Power.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers AFP

The pressure intensified recently when he lost 6-2 to Tottenham Hotspurs with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans being on target for Leicester in the heavy defeat.

Rodgers spoke to the media after the match, admitting that he would accept whatever action Leicester is going to take in regard to his job.

"I don't know, to be honest. Whatever their (the owners') decision is, I will always respect it.

"There is no doubt we've had a tough first seven games, especially after the summer we've had - Tottenham away, Arsenal away, Chelsea away, Manchester United at home and a couple of other games we should win," he explained.

Youri Tielemans and Brendan Rodgers
Youri Tielemans and Brendan Rodgers POOL
  • 03/10/2022 - Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
  • 08/10/2022 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
  • 15/10/2022 - Leicester City v Crystal Palace
  • 20/10/2022 - Leicester City v Leeds United
  • 23/10/2022 - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
  • 29/10/2022 - Leicester City v Manchester City
