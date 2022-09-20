Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread

Tielemans is currently focused on national duty for Belgium as he seeks to make it on the Qatar World Cup squad, but he still can't stop thinking of the poor form his club is in at the moment.

"I'm happy to get a bit of fresh air here with Belgium because it's tough at Leicester right now. It's clear that things are not going well at the club. We are doing everything we can as a team," he said on Monday.

Tielemans had been linked to Arsenal before the start of the season but the Gunners cooled their interest after it became clear that he was staying with The Foxes.

Does he have any regrets? Well, Tielemans has come out clear on why he doesn't have any regrets with his decision to stay at Leicester despite being the last team in the PL.

"I'm not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment... Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn't mean I should regret staying," he stated.

He added: "At Leicester, the consecutive defeats have affected us as a group. We need to benefit from this break to recharge our batteries. It's hard to get it off my mind as it keeps running through my head. Only my kids sometimes prevent me from thinking about it."

Tielemans contract with Leicester will be up by the end of the season.

Will Leicester City sack Brendan Rodgers?

With the poor run of results at Leicester, pressure has been mounting on Brendan Rodgers with many of his critics saying that his time is up as coach at King Power.

The pressure intensified recently when he lost 6-2 to Tottenham Hotspurs with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans being on target for Leicester in the heavy defeat.

Rodgers spoke to the media after the match, admitting that he would accept whatever action Leicester is going to take in regard to his job.

"I don't know, to be honest. Whatever their (the owners') decision is, I will always respect it.

"There is no doubt we've had a tough first seven games, especially after the summer we've had - Tottenham away, Arsenal away, Chelsea away, Manchester United at home and a couple of other games we should win," he explained.

