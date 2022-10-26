ZIDANE

"I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Zinedine Zidane quit his managerial job in 2021 after lifting 3 UEFA Champions League in a row with Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane at the Ballon d Or awards on October 17, 2022.
Zinedine Zidane at the Ballon d Or awards on October 17, 2022.

Zinedine Zidane is regarded as one of the most successful managers in this era after lifting 3 UEFA Champions League in a row while coaching Real Madrid.

Read Also

Zidane has been running his personal projects since quitting Real Madrid and rumours have it that his long break from football is coming to an end.

Manchester United approached Zidane in 2021 after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjær but he turned down the offer as he was still weighing in on other options.

Zinedine Zidane prior the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.
Zinedine Zidane prior the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. AFP

READ: Zinedine Zidane tips Real Madrid striker Benzema to win Ballon d'Or race

The long wait is finally over as Zidane has hinted that he is coming back as a manager and we are to know where he will go.

“I will be back soon. Wait, wait a little bit. Soon, soon. I'm not far from coaching again." Said Zidane to RMC Sport in an interview.

Zidane has been linked to Juventus and PSG in the recent past, rumours that died drastically as the mentioned clubs settled with other candidates.

Thierry Henry who comes from France just like Zidane has opened up and said that Zidane has been eyeing the national team managerial job which he will get soon.

Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry on media duties on October 19, 2022.
Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry on media duties on October 19, 2022. AFP

"I don’t think he will go there [Juventus]. I think he is waiting for one thing and one thing only and that’s the national team.

"You won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, why are you going to bother with other clubs? You can have the national team. I wouldn’t." Said Henry to Jamie Carragher.

As for Henry, Zizou has been waiting and it's almost time he lands the national team job.

More from category

  • Sergio Aguero's 2012 title-winning shirt

    Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over £20,000

  • Zinedine Zidane at the Ballon d Or awards on October 17, 2022.

    "I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

  • Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller

    Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour

Recommended articles

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over £20,000

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over £20,000

I will be back soon- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

"I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour

Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour

Guardiola reveals why Haaland, Cancelo were taken off in Man City's draw with Dortmund

Guardiola reveals why Haaland, Cancelo were taken off in Man City's draw with Dortmund

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

Lewy we are coming!- Thomas Muller warns Lewandowski [Video]

"Lewy we are coming!"- Thomas Muller warns Lewandowski [Video]

Rio Ferdinand slams Sancho and other top trending stories in football today

Rio Ferdinand slams Sancho and other top trending stories in football today

Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta Guide (All you need to know)

Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta Guide (All you need to know)

'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it

'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it

Trending

From left: Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara, Rafael da Silva, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.
LISTICLE

'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

Cristiano Ronaldo
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

UCL Matchday Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

UCL Matchday Live Update

Manchester City
PREMIER LEGAUE

E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

From left: Federico Valverde, Adrien Rabiot, Kevin De Bruyne and Thiago Silva.
UCL

'Who will win?'- 4 Champions League matches to watch today

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
QATAR 2022

5 things to observe this winter at FIFA World Cup venue

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.
OPINION

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Erling Haaland looked to have sustained an injury in Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund
UCL

Guardiola reveals why Haaland, Cancelo were taken off in Man City's draw with Dortmund