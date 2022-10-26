"I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

Zidane has been running his personal projects since quitting Real Madrid and rumours have it that his long break from football is coming to an end.

Manchester United approached Zidane in 2021 after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjær but he turned down the offer as he was still weighing in on other options.

AFP

The long wait is finally over as Zidane has hinted that he is coming back as a manager and we are to know where he will go.

“I will be back soon. Wait, wait a little bit. Soon, soon. I'm not far from coaching again." Said Zidane to RMC Sport in an interview.

Where will he go?

Zidane has been linked to Juventus and PSG in the recent past, rumours that died drastically as the mentioned clubs settled with other candidates.

Thierry Henry who comes from France just like Zidane has opened up and said that Zidane has been eyeing the national team managerial job which he will get soon.

AFP

"I don’t think he will go there [Juventus]. I think he is waiting for one thing and one thing only and that’s the national team.

"You won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, why are you going to bother with other clubs? You can have the national team. I wouldn’t." Said Henry to Jamie Carragher.