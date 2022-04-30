Zlatan Ibrahimovic crowns himself as the best player in history of MLS

Niyi Iyanda
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made an unsurprising admission about his time stateside in the Major Soccer League.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his best MLS player in history

The 40-year-old, who returned to AC Milan in 2020, spent two years in the MLS, leaving with 68 goal contributions (53 goals and 15 assists) in just 58 appearances.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a prolific two year stay in Los Angeles before returning to AC Milan
Speaking with ESPN, Zlatan went over his time in America revealing that he soon realised that the competition was below his lofty standards.

“I’m very happy. I’m very thankful for MLS because they gave me the chance to feel alive. But the problem was I was still too alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed.

“And I’m the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having an ego or trying to show off now. That is true. And when I was there, I enjoyed it. I had a good time. And I like the way they were working, the way they were doing the marketing stuff.

Ibrahimovic impressed in America but also continued to divide opinions
“I think playing in MLS was the best way for me to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition ever. And I’m very proud I played for the MLS because they were saying to me the stadiums are pretty empty when you play in that.

“There were no empty stadiums when I was playing. It was even overbooked, so I cannot complain, and I’m very happy I was there.”

Although Ibrahimovic is now in his 40s he does not want to rule out the possibility of a return to MLS, even hinting at probably owning a franchise one day.

"You never know maybe one day I'll come back to remind them of what real football is.

Zlatan might follow in David Beckham's footsteps and launch his own MLS franchise
"So it's for two years. They get to see what real football is, and I think they will never see something like that. Maybe I come back and have my own club, you never know." Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic and AC Milan are in pursuit of their first Scudetto in 11 years, and they take on Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.

Niyi Iyanda

