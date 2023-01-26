Ibrahimović swallows brutal statement about Messi in fiery interview

Ibrahimović who rarely commends the efforts of other players has swallowed his pride and given Messi another title in an interview that has left football fans talking about him.

Ibrahimović once conducted an interview where he claimed that Lionel Messi is not the greatest footballer in the world.

AFP

According to Ibrahimović, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima was the best player in the world on December 2021, and that Messi only lives for football.

The Swedish player has now changed his tune and said that Lionel Messi is definitely the greatest of all time after the Argentine lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022.

The Swedish also added that he sees France's Kylian Mbappe following in Messi's footsteps and that he is sure Mbappe will win his second World Cup trophy soon.

AFP

Anyone who knows Ibrahimović will tell you that it took a lot for him to give Messi credit since the two didn't have a great relationship at Barca because of Pep Guardiola who was their coach back then.

Ibrahimović criticised Messi's teammates in the Argentina national squad for misbehaving during their celebrations after clinching the World Cup title.

He said that he was worried for the rest of Messi's teammates will never win any other trophy for they lacked respect in their celebrations.