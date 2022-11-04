TRENDING

Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns Erling Haaland and other top trending football stories today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerrard Pique and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerrard Pique and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
From left: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerrard Pique and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Recommended articles

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sounded a warning to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland not to lower his guard amid the praise from City coach Pep Guardiola.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on during UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and FC Red Bull Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 2, 2022.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on during UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and FC Red Bull Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 2, 2022. AFP

READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic crowns himself as the best player in history of MLS

Ibrahimovic wants Haaland to be cautious at City and not to let Guardiola's ego derail his career. Ibrahimovic fell out with Guardiola when he was the Barcelona manager between 2009 to 2011.

Reports in Spain have indicated that Barcelona will save up to £46m (Sh6.2billion) after he announced his retirement from football on November 3, 2022.

erard Pique of FC Barcelona controls the ball on October 29, 2022.
erard Pique of FC Barcelona controls the ball on October 29, 2022. AFP

Lack of playing time, a leak of the player's contract and falling out with Xavi Hernandez who is the Barca are reportedly the reasons that have made Pique quit the Spanish giants.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be on his way back to the English Premier League with Manchester United reportedly interested in the Bayern Munich forward.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Internazionale on November 1, 2022.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Internazionale on November 1, 2022. AFP

Chuopo-Moting is currently on form at Bayern and United wants him to be Cristiano's replacement with rumours indicating that the Portuguese will quit the Red Devils after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin wants Barcelona to have faith in Xavi Hernandez and give him more time just like what Arsenal did with Mikel Arteta.

Wales have sent their medical staff to the US to make sure that Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are physically fit ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay has taken to social media to vehemently deny reports that he is delaying his return from injury on purpose in order to prioritise his fitness for the World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to wait until the 2022 World Cup is finished for them to announce Julen Lopetegui as their next manager.

More from category

  • From left: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerrard Pique and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns Erling Haaland and other top trending football stories today

  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Nmwamba

    'We will resolve the crisis'- Ababu Namwamba hits the ground running

  • FIFA President Giovanni Infantino during the FIFA Women™s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Draw at Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022.

    'Focus on football'- Infantino Gianni to World Cup teams

Recommended articles

Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns Erling Haaland and other top trending football stories today

Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns Erling Haaland and other top trending football stories today

'We will resolve the crisis'- Ababu Namwamba hits the ground running

'We will resolve the crisis'- Ababu Namwamba hits the ground running

Best Telegram channels for sports betting

Best Telegram channels for sports betting

'Focus on football'- Infantino Gianni to World Cup teams

'Focus on football'- Infantino Gianni to World Cup teams

'It was a difficult game' - Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed UCL sharks await

'It was a difficult game' - Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed UCL sharks await

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Trending

From left: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, John Obi Mikel, Eric Bailly and Didier Drogba
WHAT'S BUZZIN

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

Sadio Mane has earned plaudits again for his latest gesture in his native - Bambali

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Sergio Busquets (right)
LISTICLE

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football
LA LIGA

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barca star as 'best' defender in La Liga

United defeated Sociedad 1-0 in their final group game in the Europa League
UEL

'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and Gianni Infantino

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag brings on Casemiro during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on September 1, 2022.
MANCHESTER

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match