Zlatan Ibrahimovic warns Erling Haaland and other top trending football stories today

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sounded a warning to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland not to lower his guard amid the praise from City coach Pep Guardiola.

AFP

Ibrahimovic wants Haaland to be cautious at City and not to let Guardiola's ego derail his career. Ibrahimovic fell out with Guardiola when he was the Barcelona manager between 2009 to 2011.

Gerrard Pique

Reports in Spain have indicated that Barcelona will save up to £46m (Sh6.2billion) after he announced his retirement from football on November 3, 2022.

AFP

Lack of playing time, a leak of the player's contract and falling out with Xavi Hernandez who is the Barca are reportedly the reasons that have made Pique quit the Spanish giants.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be on his way back to the English Premier League with Manchester United reportedly interested in the Bayern Munich forward.

AFP

Chuopo-Moting is currently on form at Bayern and United wants him to be Cristiano's replacement with rumours indicating that the Portuguese will quit the Red Devils after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin wants Barcelona to have faith in Xavi Hernandez and give him more time just like what Arsenal did with Mikel Arteta.

Wales have sent their medical staff to the US to make sure that Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are physically fit ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay has taken to social media to vehemently deny reports that he is delaying his return from injury on purpose in order to prioritise his fitness for the World Cup.