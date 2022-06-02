FOOTBALL

Details of Mauro Icardi's exquisite holiday in Nairobi

Cyprian Kimutai
Mauro Icardi is an Argentinian footballer who plays for French club PSG

PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara on vacation in Kenya
PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara on vacation in Kenya

Kenya has played host to several A-List celebrities from across the globe, from British super model Naomi Campbell to Prince William. The latest celebrity to step foot on Kenyan soil is Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara.

Coming from a disappointing season with French side Paris St Germain which saw Icardi score only five goals in all competitions, it was quite evident the forward needed a break. Luckily for Kenyans, the couple chose to vacation in Kenya.

On Wednesday, June 1 as Kenyans were celebrating 59 years of self rule, the couple were spotted spending some quality time in the exclusive Giraffe Manor, located in the Langata suburb of Nairobi.

Nara, shared an image on Instagram of the couple having breakfast with giraffes. In the images, the tall African hoofed mammal can be seen sticking their long necks through the windows to grab a piece from the couples plates. "If life is a journey, I want to travel with you," read Nara's caption.

On his part, Icardi shared several images of him spending some quality time with the giraffes which he identified as Rothschild Giraffes, a subspecies of the Northern Giraffe. Of the recognized types of giraffes, the Rothschild is the second most threatened.

Though there are about 29,000 giraffes in Kenya, the Rothschild giraffes make up only 765 of the population, according to 2018 estimates by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

"In this 'house' they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more," read Icardi's caption.

A few days ago, the couple were in Rwanda, where they got a chance to see the majestic mountain gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park. In 2019, Rwanda signed a three-year partnership with PSG in an aim to introduce players and fans to Rwanda.

Cyprian Kimutai

