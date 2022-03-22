RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Forget LeBron versus Jordon, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Philip Matogo

Basketball fans debate about who is better: Michael Jordan or LeBron James

Lebron and Jordan
Lebron and Jordan

It is not clear as to who basketball’s G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) is.

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan Pulse Live Uganda

Many of us basketball fans side with James and many more side with Jordan. The statistics and style of play of both players do not help, instead, they fuel the debate even more.

James has won three National Basketball Association (NBA) championships and Jordan has six championship wins under his belt.

Even their skill, strength, speed, power, artistry, improvisational ability, and indomitable will to win make it hard to tell them apart.

LeBron James
LeBron James Pulse Live Uganda

However, there is a player who was is said to be greater than both of them and would have been part of the G.O.A.T debate had he not died in 1986.

Bias was not just a basketball player, he was a force of nature.

Back in the 80s there were three guys that stood out above the crowd,” said ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas, “Jordan, Ralph Sampson, and Bias. Bias was a complete player. There was really nothing he couldn’t do.”

Bias and Jordan were friendly rivals. Their rivalry was fierce, their showdowns legendary and the skills displayed left everyone in openmouthed admiration.

However, their fates could not have been more brutal.

In 1984, Jordan signed a sponsorship deal with Nike that has helped make him arguably the most iconic sports figure in history.

Len Bias
Len Bias Pulse Live Uganda

He won: Rookie of the Year, five-time NBA MVP, six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, ten-time all-NBA first team, nine-time NBA all-Defensive first team, Defensive Player of the Year, 14-time NBA all-Star; three-time NBA all-Star MVP, 50th anniversary all-time team and 10 NBA scoring titles.

Jordan retired with the NBA’s highest scoring average of 30.1 per game and was a Hall of Fame inductee.

Bias, on the other hand, suffered a tragic end.

Although starting with promise - he drafted No.2 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA draft - then, sadly, two days later he died from a drug overdose.

The athlete was doing cocaine with a few of his fellow teammates at his dormitory at the University of Maryland, when he collapsed, had a seizure and went into cardiac arrhythmia.

Bias versus Jordan
Bias versus Jordan Pulse Live Uganda

Although Jordan dominated the NBA, his dominance in relation to Bias raises more questions than answers.

Would he have done so if Bias had played in the NBA? Would Jordan have won six NBA titles if Bias stood in his way? Would Bias-Jordan have been the debate instead of James-Jordan?

Sadly, we will never know.

Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

