Former Harambee Stars Captain Musa Otieno is being hospitalized at Mbagathi Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news about Otieno’s illness were first shared to the Public by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa who wished the former footballer a quick recovery.

“Get better Captain....We pray for you” shared Nick Mwendwa.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno hospitalized

Otieno's Covid-19 status comes at a time Kenya has recorded 6,190 positive cases, 144 deaths and 2,013 recoveries.

Nairobi County Sports Committee

Away from the illness, In 2018, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvu Sonko appointed Musa Otieno and former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech to the Nairobi County Sports Committee.

“Assented to Nairobi City County Sports Management (Amendment) Bill 2018. The Bill gives way for formation of County Sports Committee that will oversee sports development in Nairobi. I’ve nominated ex-Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno & Dennis Oliech to be part of the committee,” read Mike Sonko’s tweet.