Former Harambee Stars coach gets a new job

Migné agreed a two year deal and will be tasked with leading the club which finished 12th in the 2020/21 DSTV Premiership table to a top eight finish next season.

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello welcomed all the club’s appointments and believes that he has a strong team to compete in the [Premiership] next season.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It is an exciting time for us as a team to bring in such experienced individuals. We will be able to participate confidently in the PSL and the CAF Championship [CAF Confederation Cup].

I would also like to thank my technical management for working hard in the last few weeks to identify such good talent,” said Sello.

Gallants are set to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup in the upcoming season after winning the Nedbank Cup in their first-ever season in the South African top-flight.

The side, previously known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM F.C.) is based in the town of Thohoyandou in the Limpopo province. The team plays its home matches at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Migné will be assisted by former Black Leopards assistant coach Jean-Francois Loscuito. Losciuto directed Leopards from 13th place to the promotion playoffs but failed to secure promotion from the National First Division.

Both Migné and Losciuto hold UEFA qualifications and are excited about being part of The Gallants.