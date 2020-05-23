Former Kenya 7s Rugby player Allan Makaka Shisiali has passed on following a grisly Road Accident along Mombasa Road.

Reports indicate that Makaka rammed into a track from behind at around Airtel Area, on Mombasa road.

The Kenya national rugby sevens team (Shujaa) mourned the player, expressing their sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Former Kenya 7s Rugby Player Allan Makaka dies in grisly road accident

Shujaa mourns Makaka

“We are deeply saddened by the death of former #Kenya7s International player Allan Makaka who passed away today in a tragic road accident. Our most sincere condolences goes out to his family and friends. Rest in Peace Champ” reads a tweet from Kenya 7s.

Makaka, who until his death worked at Royal Media Services as the Hot 96 Business Manager, scored most tries for Kenya in the 2004-2005 World Rugby Sevens Series while having the most points at 86 the same year.

He also made 57 appearances for Kenya 7s on the Sevens World Series with 28 tries and 142 points.

A statement from Royal Media Services indicates that Makaka joined them in back in 2012.

RMS Mourns Makaka

“Allan joined Royal Media Services on 1st February 2012 as a Business Executive and later became the Business Manager in charge of HOT 96, a position he has served with great dedication, passion and commitment. Allan has been instrumental in mentoring members of his team who have gone on to excel in their work. His friendship extended throughout the whole organization. He embraced all and interacted freely with everyone. We have been in touch with the family to condole with them. We request your prayers and support to the family during this very difficult time,” reads part of the statement from RMS HR Director Rose Wanjohi.