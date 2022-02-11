RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenyan spirit displayed as rally fans lift car from ditch in Naivasha

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The car was driven by Carl Tundo's father, Frank.

Frank Tundo rolled over in SS1 Eburru Stage when the East African Safari Classic Rally began on February 10 in Naivasha. Courtesy: Alvin Kibet Twitter
After a crash, Frank Tundo and his son-and-navigator Speedy Tundo were about to dismount at East Africa Safari Classic Rally before the fans sprang into action, teaming up to hoist the light vehicle out, and it was back on its way in no time.

In the First Stage, Tundo and Speedy slid through a corner and rolled his vintage classy TR7 into a ditch. It was at that moment, onlookers joined hands to lift the car in an attempt to keep the event running smoothly.

“I landed on my back. We lost five minutes. It was a nightmare. And the rest was really good, though rough,” said Tundo.

On day one, the first car was flagged off at 7:00 a.m. from the Wildlife Research Training Institute.

Competitors then used the Nairobi-Nakuru highway before branching to the left through the Green Park road and headed to Malewa.

The first test was an easy and straightforward 33.42 Km section with variant degrees of intensity. It is higher at the start before flattening in the boundary between Elmentaita and Soysambu.

The first day ended with an exit at Elementaita crossroad before entering the Pipeline road into Nakuru town.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Amina Mohamed flags off the defending champion Kris Rosenberger and navigator Nicola Bleicher on the first day of East African Safari Classic Rally, yesterday, in Naivasha. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]
Day one saw American rally driver and drift king Ken Block take an early lead in the first stage. Block, navigated by Italian Alex Gelsominto in a Porsche 911, took it easy, finishing second in stage Porror/Kipsaos but gradually found his groove in the next two stages.

“I am trying to have a top 10 finish. The rally has very challenging roads. It is quite difficult,” said Block after the race. “I have never done gravel rallies. It is a new experience. But I did better than my expectation. It is a long rally, longer than the entire USA rally championship,” he concluded.

After Naivasha, the drivers are currently navigating through Nakuru county where competitors are covering a whopping 451 Km of which 242 Km.

The battle in Nakuru passed through the brand new Stage 4 from Kalou to the Rhino Gate, Stage 5, which starts from Laikipia to Moguni and lastly, Stage 6 from Il Polei to Loldaiga.





