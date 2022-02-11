Kenyan spirit displayed as rally fans lift car from ditch in Naivasha

In the First Stage, Tundo and Speedy slid through a corner and rolled his vintage classy TR7 into a ditch. It was at that moment, onlookers joined hands to lift the car in an attempt to keep the event running smoothly.

“I landed on my back. We lost five minutes. It was a nightmare. And the rest was really good, though rough,” said Tundo.

On day one, the first car was flagged off at 7:00 a.m. from the Wildlife Research Training Institute.

Competitors then used the Nairobi-Nakuru highway before branching to the left through the Green Park road and headed to Malewa.

The first test was an easy and straightforward 33.42 Km section with variant degrees of intensity. It is higher at the start before flattening in the boundary between Elmentaita and Soysambu.

The first day ended with an exit at Elementaita crossroad before entering the Pipeline road into Nakuru town.

Day one saw American rally driver and drift king Ken Block take an early lead in the first stage. Block, navigated by Italian Alex Gelsominto in a Porsche 911, took it easy, finishing second in stage Porror/Kipsaos but gradually found his groove in the next two stages.

“I am trying to have a top 10 finish. The rally has very challenging roads. It is quite difficult,” said Block after the race. “I have never done gravel rallies. It is a new experience. But I did better than my expectation. It is a long rally, longer than the entire USA rally championship,” he concluded.

After Naivasha, the drivers are currently navigating through Nakuru county where competitors are covering a whopping 451 Km of which 242 Km.