Why I am so eager to take part in Safari Rally - Sébastien Loeb

Cyprian Kimutai
Loeb is a nine-time world champion

Sebastien Loeb poses for a portrait during the FIA World Rallycross Championship 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa on November 11, 2017 – Photographer Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Loeb poses for a portrait during the FIA World Rallycross Championship 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa on November 11, 2017 – Photographer Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Safari Rally fans will from June 23 to 26 get a chance to see legend Sébastien Loeb in the flesh, despite his retirement from participating full-time in the World Rally Championships (WRC).

Loeb is set to line-up alongside four drivers part of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team. Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux in a fleet of hybrid-powered Puma Rally1 machines, while Greek driver Jourdan Serderidis will also pilot an additional car.

“Kenya is quite amazing; I think it’s the rally from where I have the most memories. In 2002, the rally was very different. The longest stage was 120km long and we all had a helicopter over our cars announcing all the wildlife that we were approaching on the stage, Loeb told WRC in an interview.

NAIROBI, KENYA: French driver of the Citroen Xsara, Sebastian Loeb, disembarks from his car after a drive test in Suswa, 84 km north of Nairobi, two days ahead of the 50th Safari Rally's start. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA: French driver of the Citroen Xsara, Sebastian Loeb, disembarks from his car after a drive test in Suswa, 84 km north of Nairobi, two days ahead of the 50th Safari Rally's start. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Frenchman missed out on last year’s adventure, but he was there 19 years ago in 2002. The 48-year-old the only driver on the grid to have participated in 2002, remarked on the differences between then and now.

“Now it’s very different and it’s more like a typical WRC rally, but the difference for me, compared to Portugal, is that I have no experience of these stages. It is always much more complicated when you arrive to a rally where you have never done the stages before. It will not make it easy, but I am really happy to be going,” he added.

With only ten days to go to the start of the Safari Rally, WRC released the official list of top-tier Rally 1 drivers as well as the WRC 2 and WRC 3 set to take part in one of if not the most difficult rally.

A total of 12 top-tier drivers will line up in their respective Rally 1 cars. Aside from the 12 top-tier drivers, Naivasha will play host to 10 cars in the WRC 2 premier support category. WRC 3 cars are also well-represented, with five Rally 3-specification cars featured.

