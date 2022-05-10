UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

The changes will take effect from 2024

TOPSHOT - The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on August 24, 2017 (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on August 24, 2017 (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

From 2024, 36 European teams will take part in the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League, an increase from the current 32.

Recommended articles

The revamp of European football's premier club competition will see each team play eight league games-four home and four away-as opposed to six in the group stage.

Two of the additional four places will be awarded on the basis of the highest performing countries in each individual season of UEFA club competition. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said it meant "the dream to participate will remain for all clubs".

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

A quick brace from Rodrygo helped Real Madrid qualify for yet another Champions League final
A quick brace from Rodrygo helped Real Madrid qualify for yet another Champions League final Imago

“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent," said Ceferin.

There would be 10 weeks set aside for European games from 2024 but two weeks are set to be reserved for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage) and both will also include 36 teams in the league phase.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • TOPSHOT - The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on August 24, 2017 (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

    UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

  • Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

    Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

  • Funniest names in sport

    ‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

Recommended articles

UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

Kipyegon, Cheruiyot headline Diamond League opener in Doha

Kipyegon, Cheruiyot headline Diamond League opener in Doha

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Trending

LA LIGA

'We need to rest' - Ancelotti targets Liverpool Champions League final after Real Madrid derby loss at Atletico

Carlo Ancelotti has set his sight on the Champions League final against Liverpool after losing to Atletico Madrid

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel were involved in a bust-up which could result in the Spaniard leaving Chelsea
UCL

Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ghana-eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat

Nketiah and Kanu
TRANSFER

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

Premier League research link between heading and dementia

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 08: Fabricio Coloccini (L) and Gonzalo Rodriguez of San Lorenzo go for a header during the match against Palmeiras for the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Allianz Parque Stadium on May 08, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
CAFCC

TP Mazembe score 95th-minute goal to take charge of semifinal fixture against RS Berkane

TP Mazembe fans cheered their team to victory at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Sunday (IMAGO AFLOSPORT)

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda Oguttu