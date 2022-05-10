UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

The revamp of European football's premier club competition will see each team play eight league games-four home and four away-as opposed to six in the group stage.

Two of the additional four places will be awarded on the basis of the highest performing countries in each individual season of UEFA club competition. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said it meant "the dream to participate will remain for all clubs".

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent," said Ceferin.

There would be 10 weeks set aside for European games from 2024 but two weeks are set to be reserved for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.