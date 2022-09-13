Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  gist

Even for one of the most loyalists in football history, breakfast was served to him on a platter by none other the woman who bore his children.

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage
Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has recently revealed the incidents that led to the breakdown of his marriage.

Recommended articles

The 45-year-old Italian international claimed that his marriage to Ilary Blasi broke down because she failed to support and show up for him following his retirement from football and when his father passed away due to Covid-19.

Totti retired from football in 2017 and has admitted that he struggled to cope without being out on the pitch having made over 780 appearances for AS Roma, before tragically losing his father to Covid in October 2020.

Francesco Totti spent 25 years playing for AS Roma
Francesco Totti spent 25 years playing for AS Roma AFP

During those challenging times, the former Roma skipper felt his wife was in absentia when he needed her comfort and support.

'I have lived through a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then my father died due to Covid,'

'I also had a strong Covid (illness) for 15 days. However, my wife, when I needed her most, was not there.' Totti told Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Marca.

Following their break-up, there had also been some speculation that Totti may have cheated on Blasi with his new partner Neomi Bocchi first before the latter in turn returned the favour.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi's marriage has crashed
Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi's marriage has crashed ece-auto-gen

However, Totti has looked to set the record straight, stating that he in fact found out last year that his wife Blasi had been cheating on him.

'It is not true that I was the first to betray. I said I was not going to speak and I did not, but I have read too many hoaxes in recent weeks. Some have even made my children suffer,' he added.

'In September of last year the rumors began to reach me: "look, Ilary has another one. Indeed, more than one."

'I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I began to suspect.

Totti and Blasi's marriage has broken down
Totti and Blasi's marriage has broken down AFP

'I looked at her cell phone and I saw that there was a third person, who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another.'

Totti also admitted that finding out about his wife's infidelity badly affected his mental health, and sent him into a state of depression while also crediting his new found love Bocchi for helping him get through that difficult period in his life.

'Here was the evidence (of the affair). The facts. And that led me to depression. I could no longer pretend that nothing was happening, but it wasn't me anymore, it was someone else. I got out thanks to Noemi,' he said.

Totti and Blasi now look likely to settle their issues in court, but the former Roma star hopes it will not get to that point.

'I fear that with Ilary it will end up in court. I still hope that we can reach an agreement.

'Now I am silent. This afternoon, it cost me six months of life. I would have preferred a thousand times to talk about football and Roma, which I always carry in my heart,' he said.

Totti marriEd Blasi in Rome in 2005 and the pair have three children
Totti marriEd Blasi in Rome in 2005 and the pair have three children Getty

Meanwhile, Blasi is yet to respond to any of the allegations at this stage, with her lawyer Alessandro Simeone stating on her behalf: 'I have always protected my children and I will continue to protect them.'

However, according to Corriere della Sera, Blasi is alleged to have told friends: 'I discovered things that could ruin about fifty families,' indicating that she has her own side of the story to tell when she feels the time is right.

Blasi was present with her children for Totti's final match as a Roma player in 2017
Blasi was present with her children for Totti's final match as a Roma player in 2017 Getty

That time could come in court, and the report also adds that Totti and Blasi's relationship has deteriorated even further since they separated two months ago.

We can only imagine how the man who is widely regarded as the most loyal football player of this generation would currently be feeling prior to his recent revelation.

Even so, it's also a scary reminder that no human is certainly above heartbreak regardless of the circumstances.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

    Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

  • Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

    Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

  • Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

    Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Recommended articles

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

Trending

Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight
UFC

Leon Edwards gave me a 20-minute nap – Kamaru Usman

Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

Brighton's season has been tremendously derailed by Chelsea

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

FIFA 23 Global Ambassador Ratings Revealed

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

empty
TRANSFERS

'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa