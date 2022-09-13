Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

The 45-year-old Italian international claimed that his marriage to Ilary Blasi broke down because she failed to support and show up for him following his retirement from football and when his father passed away due to Covid-19.

Totti retired from football in 2017 and has admitted that he struggled to cope without being out on the pitch having made over 780 appearances for AS Roma, before tragically losing his father to Covid in October 2020.

During those challenging times, the former Roma skipper felt his wife was in absentia when he needed her comfort and support.

'I have lived through a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then my father died due to Covid,'

'I also had a strong Covid (illness) for 15 days. However, my wife, when I needed her most, was not there.' Totti told Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Marca.

Following their break-up, there had also been some speculation that Totti may have cheated on Blasi with his new partner Neomi Bocchi first before the latter in turn returned the favour.

However, Totti has looked to set the record straight, stating that he in fact found out last year that his wife Blasi had been cheating on him.

'It is not true that I was the first to betray. I said I was not going to speak and I did not, but I have read too many hoaxes in recent weeks. Some have even made my children suffer,' he added.

'In September of last year the rumors began to reach me: "look, Ilary has another one. Indeed, more than one."

'I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I began to suspect.

'I looked at her cell phone and I saw that there was a third person, who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another.'

Totti also admitted that finding out about his wife's infidelity badly affected his mental health, and sent him into a state of depression while also crediting his new found love Bocchi for helping him get through that difficult period in his life.

'Here was the evidence (of the affair). The facts. And that led me to depression. I could no longer pretend that nothing was happening, but it wasn't me anymore, it was someone else. I got out thanks to Noemi,' he said.

What next for Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi?

Totti and Blasi now look likely to settle their issues in court, but the former Roma star hopes it will not get to that point.

'I fear that with Ilary it will end up in court. I still hope that we can reach an agreement.

'Now I am silent. This afternoon, it cost me six months of life. I would have preferred a thousand times to talk about football and Roma, which I always carry in my heart,' he said.

Meanwhile, Blasi is yet to respond to any of the allegations at this stage, with her lawyer Alessandro Simeone stating on her behalf: 'I have always protected my children and I will continue to protect them.'

However, according to Corriere della Sera, Blasi is alleged to have told friends: 'I discovered things that could ruin about fifty families,' indicating that she has her own side of the story to tell when she feels the time is right.

That time could come in court, and the report also adds that Totti and Blasi's relationship has deteriorated even further since they separated two months ago.

We can only imagine how the man who is widely regarded as the most loyal football player of this generation would currently be feeling prior to his recent revelation.