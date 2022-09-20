Outrage as disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

In the video, a group of young girls dressed in their sporting wear can be seen serving themselves Rice, Dal and other dishes from large vessels placed on the floor.

The most shocking part of the video was that the vessels were placed right next to a row of men’s urinals.

A plate full of Pooris which is also known as the Indian fried bread is also seen placed on a piece of paper without any lid or cover.

From the presence of a large cooking pot, it appears the food may have even been cooked inside the toilet itself.

According to The Wire, the bizarre incident was said to have taken place on September 16 at the sub-junior girls’ kabaddi tournament at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium, in city of Bijapur, Karanataka, India.

The tournament was hosted from September 16 to 18 in which over 300 players from 16 divisions of the state took part.

However, as of the time of this report, the source has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

But the disturbing video has since triggered loads of social media reactions in the strongest of disapproving terms.