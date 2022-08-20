Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

David Ben
The Barcelona defender is reportedly in a relationship with a student who works for him after allegedly cheating on his ex - Shakira.

Gerard Pique has since moved on from his split with Shakira
Gerard Pique has since moved on from his split with Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira were one of the most famous couples in sports history.

However, their fairytale journey ended when they had earlier announced in June that they had gone their separate ways after 11 years and two children together.

The pair reportedly called it quits after rumours of Pique's infidelity surfaced on social media with the 35-year-old Barcelona star also moving out of their house.

Shakira and Pique met in 2010 as the 45-year-old singer filmed the music video for Waka Waka, the pair fell in love and had sons Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha.

Shakira and Pique called time on 11 year relationship
Shakira and Pique called time on 11 year relationship Imago
Gerad Pique and Shakira
Gerad Pique and Shakira ece-auto-gen

However, following the recent scandal, the pair issued a joint statement in June confirming they had indeed ended their long-term relationship, stating that their children remained their ‘highest priority.

Both superstars have had quite difficult spells following their split, with the Barcelona star's future up for speculation amid the club's financial issues, while also being a subject of a wage cut.

While the Waka Waka singer, continues to face a court battle with a potential eight-year prison sentence for alleged tax fraud, accusations which the star has firmly denied.

However, there now appears to be more heartbreak for Shakira, with reports claiming that her ex has now moved on with a young woman who also works for him.

According to The Sun, the Barcelona star has been dating 23-year-old PR student Clara ‘for months’, with the pair believed to have met while she worked at his production company - Kosmos.

According to a source close to the couple, the pair have been secretly seeing each other for months now, having met at his company.

Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique AFP

‘Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months.

‘She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events.' the source revealed.

The source adds that the footballer and the student have ‘keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.’

People close to the pair have done a good job of keeping their relationship private, even going as far as wiping Clara’s social media accounts ‘so people can’t find photos of her.’

Gerard Piqué and ex Shakira
Gerard Piqué and ex Shakira pulse sengal

The source also added that this action alone has made Pique's friends believe that he is ‘quite serious about being with her.’

Grammy-winner Shakira has still not spoken publicly about their split, apart from the joint statement the pair issued in June.

However, she is reported to be considering a move to Florida, the USA with her two sons in the meantime.

