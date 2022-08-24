LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Lille's summer signing Mohamed Bayo has been thrown out from their first-team squad after partying hard, hours before his team was thrashed emphatically by PSG.

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
Mohamed Bayo did not feature in Lille's 7-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday night after a picture of him clubbing on the night before emerged on social media.

After the former Ligue 1 champions learned about his latest antics, French publication L'Equipe claimed that the club decided to drop him after the striker's actions.

However, AFP, via The42,report that Lille have now slapped him with a N32.3m (£65,000) fine.

The report adds that the 24-year-old Guinean striker will now be forced to train with Lille's second team who competes in the fifth-tier in the French football division.

Mohamed Bayo did not play for Lille in their emphatic defeat to PSG over the weekend
Mohamed Bayo club photo
Lille president Olivier Letang didn't also fail to lash out at Bayo after his side were humiliated by PSG in front of their own fans.

"It is a lack of respect for the club.

"A lack of respect for the coaching staff and also our supporters.

"We were, along with the coach, very annoyed, even furious, about this behaviour that for us is not tolerable." he told Amazon Prime via The Sun.

Lille signed Bayo earlier this summer from Clermont Foot in a £10million deal.

The striker already started in Lille's opening two league fixtures against Auxerre and Nantes.

It now remains to be seen when the forward who has failed to find the net since his summer move, will be reintroduced back into Paulo Fonseca's side.

Lille will look to bounce back from their thrashing at the hands of PSG when they travel to Ajaccio on Friday, August 26 in their fourth round of Ligue 1 fixtures.

