The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is one of the few Africans lighting up the Premier League and shinning on the grandest stages in European football.

However, the 30-year-old Egyptian forward loves to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

One could argue that he's quite active on social media, but Salah has never been fond of showing off what happens when he's not on the pitch especially when the season is still ongoing.

The Egyptian skipper who is reportedly one of the most generous individuals living in UK boasts a staggering amount of wealth and riches having recently become the highest-paid African footballer in world football.

Salah is a happily married man with two lovely daughters - Makka (8) and Kayan (2). Makka was named after the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The Liverpool talisman prefers to keep his private life in general away from the glare of the media, but there's hardly an escape from the spotlight when it comes to wife as well as his kids.

Salah is married to Magi Sadeq and the 25-year-old woman is known for keeping a low profile in the media compared to the wives of other footballers. She is a biotechnologist.

Sadeq was born and raised in Nagrig, a village in Gharbia where Salah was also born.

It is reportedly the same place where they both like to spend their holidays and special occasions whenever they have the chance.

Sadeq is actually a celebrity in her own right, as she often maintains a conservative look anytime she appears with her husband.

Sadeq appeared with her husband at celebrations held by the Confederation of African Football when Salah won the African Player of the Year award in 2017.

She also appeared with their daughter Makka during celebrations marking Salah’s winning of the Premier League Golden Boot award, and after Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

According to Arab News, Magi, who maintains a simple lifestyle, fell in love with Salah 10 years before they married. Their love story was the talk of the town where they lived.

Salah and Magi were married in 2013. They married when he returned home for his first holiday at Swiss football club FC Basel.

Salah once said of his wife: “I am unfair to Magi as I give her the least of my time due to the nature of my work. I would like to thank her for her support and for being in my life.”

Magi keeps her husband connected to his rural roots.

Interestingly, she doesn’t have any social media accounts, and unlike other footballer’s wives, she is not interested in appearance nor makeup.

She only prefers to wear body-covering conservative clothes.

She is also responsible for her husband’s charity work in Egypt.

Her neighbors also claim that she helps in buying the necessary home appliances and other needs of their house.

She also supervises charity work and regularly attends the special events staged by her village even though she has been busier than usual especially after her husband joined Liverpool.

