Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

The controversy between the Pogba brothers continues to develop as 'dirty' allegations of 'witchcraft' continue to emerge amid blackmail saga.

Mathias Pogba has taken to social media late on Sunday night to defend himself against the latest allegations levelled against the former striker over claims of his involvement in the attempted €13million blackmail of his younger brother and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

Recall that earlier on Saturday, Mathias had threatened to expose Paul Pogba - an action which the Juventus star did not take seriously and has now involved the police, with reports in France on Sunday, confirming that investigations have indeed been opened into the matter.

Paul Pogba who claims is the victim accused Mathias of his involvement in a gang assault by his childhood friends and two hooded-armed men with assault rifles who demanded a whopping €13m from the former Manchester United star.

Mathias who released a video on Saturday via his social media account promised to make some revelations about the French midfielder.

Following the reports that Paul Pogba had fingered Mathias as a main culprit in his alleged blackmail, the Guinean international has now responded to his brother, while brandishing Paul as a 'manipulator', 'hypocrite' and 'traitor'.

Via his social media account, he also warned PSG superstar and Paul's French national teammate Kylian Mbappe about his brother while insisting that Paul did hire a popular witchcraft doctor to manipulate the striker.

Mathias posted a series of tweet in response to the latest developments which read:

“Hahahaha, what I expected to happen has happened: my little brother is finally starting to show his true face. Since it was he who started talking, to lie to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me."

"Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison, I suspected it. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies. I’ll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good! It’s not about money"

"You implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in a hole and you want to play the innocent one. "

"When everything is said people will see that there is no bigger coward, bigger traitor and bigger hypocrite than you on this earth. Kylian, now do you understand? I have no negative feeling towards you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the witch-doctor is known!

"Sorry about this brother, a so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!”

As at the time of this report, Paul Pogba is yet to respond to Mathias' latest revelations.

