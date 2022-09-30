Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  gist

According to reports, the former Real Madrid star's ex-girlfriend has had surgery so she can get married in a church as a "virgin".

Meet Ronaldo's ex Bodybuilder girlfriend who has undergone surgery to restore her vriginity
Meet Ronaldo's ex Bodybuilder girlfriend who has undergone surgery to restore her vriginity

In 2004, a bodybuilder known as Michele Umezu had a fling with the former Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

Recommended articles

Michele then reportedly contacted Ronaldo after their fling to inform him about their son Alexander when he was still eight months old.

However, a court took five years to recognize Ronaldo, as the boy’s biological father.

But eventually there was confirmation that he indeed was responsible, making Alexander, now 17 years old, Ronaldo's fourth child in total.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario
Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario Imago
Michele also has a 17-year-old son with Ronaldo
Michele also has a 17-year-old son with Ronaldo Instagram/MicheleUmezu

But now, due to using hormone treatments, Michele claims has had an increase in libido but has been alone for a long time.

Earlier this month, Michele underwent a procedure so she could be able to get married as a "virgin", indicating the kind of relationship she desires.

Speaking to local news site Em Off, she says only wants an intimate relationship with someone after a church wedding, but insists she is only waiting for the right person.

"I'm looking for a man with the same purposes and faith as me.

"I'm not ashamed to say this, because it's what I really want." Michele was quoted to have said via The Sun.

Ronaldo first met Michele in Tokyo in 2002 when she worked as a waitress.

Ronaldo Nazario
Ronaldo Nazario Pulse
Michele had a fling with Ronaldo in 2008
Michele had a fling with Ronaldo in 2008 Instagram/MicheleUmezu

Several years later, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker revealed he had undergone a vasectomy after fathering four children.

The Brazilian international, who retired from football in 2011, is still regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history having scored 352 goals in 518 appearances during his club career.

He also scored 62 times in 98 games for the Selecao and is second in the all-time list of top World Cup goalscorers with 15, just one goal behind Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Meet Ronaldo's ex Bodybuilder girlfriend who has undergone surgery to restore her vriginity

    Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

  • New Sharjah FC signee Kostas Manolas startled by lion during official photoshoot

    Watch as 'Greek god' runs for cover after lion roared during official club announcement photoshoot

  • Mauro Icardi has spoken out for the first time since Wanda Nara confirmed their split on social media

    'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara 'toxic' following split-up

Recommended articles

LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7

LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Trending

Luka Modric has revealed how he wanted a switch to Chelsea

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Top 10 highest-rated Africans on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is currently the subject of an extortion scandal

Report: PSG president named in 'wild' extortion scandal over Qatar World Cup

Football Manager 2023 release date

Football Manager 2023: 3 new features confirmed

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United on July 2022 at Old Trafford
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Van de Beek's "regrets" at Machester United was caused by Paul Pogba

Manager Graham Potter and the fans react to a late missed chance for Chelsea during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022.
LISTICLE

4 out of the ordinary facts that you need to know about Graham Potter

From left: Lionel Messi, Anthony Gordon and Douglas Luiz
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua