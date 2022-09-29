Watch as 'Greek god' runs for cover after lion roared during official club announcement photoshoot

Everything seemed to be going as planned before the king of the jungle roared. Manolas, who was kneeling beside the lion at the time, quickly rose to his feet to run away but was assured that the lion would not harm him.

The former Napoli and Roma defender switched from Olympiacos to Sharjah on September 22, 2022.

AFP

Roma fans will never forget about Manolas after his famous last-minute strike against Barcelona in 2018 hence kicking out the Spanish giants from the Champions League tournament. The 'Greek god' nickname was introduced after the wonder goal.

“Roma have risen from their ruins,” boomed Drury over the celebrations, “Manolas, the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen; this could not happen … this is happening!" went Drury's words describing Manolas after scoring against Barcelona.

Since then, Manolas became Roma's idol after the likes of Francesco Totti.