GIST

Watch as 'Greek god' runs for cover after lion roared during official club announcement photoshoot

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  gist

Kostas Manolas, widely referred to as the 'Greek god', nearly took off during a promo shoot for his unveiling at Sharjah FC when a lion on set roared.

New Sharjah FC signee Kostas Manolas startled by lion during official photoshoot
New Sharjah FC signee Kostas Manolas startled by lion during official photoshoot

Sharjah FC went an extra mile when shooting the unveiling video for the former AS Roma star as they brought a live lion on set.

Recommended articles

Everything seemed to be going as planned before the king of the jungle roared. Manolas, who was kneeling beside the lion at the time, quickly rose to his feet to run away but was assured that the lion would not harm him.

The former Napoli and Roma defender switched from Olympiacos to Sharjah on September 22, 2022.

Kostas Manolas during the Europa League match between Atalanta B.C. and Olympiacos F.C., in Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium, Italy, on February 17 2022.
Kostas Manolas during the Europa League match between Atalanta B.C. and Olympiacos F.C., in Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium, Italy, on February 17 2022. AFP

Roma fans will never forget about Manolas after his famous last-minute strike against Barcelona in 2018 hence kicking out the Spanish giants from the Champions League tournament. The 'Greek god' nickname was introduced after the wonder goal.

READ: Balotelli scores but Brescia fall to Napoli, Dzeko seals Roma win

“Roma have risen from their ruins,” boomed Drury over the celebrations, “Manolas, the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen; this could not happen … this is happening!" went Drury's words describing Manolas after scoring against Barcelona.

Since then, Manolas became Roma's idol after the likes of Francesco Totti.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • New Sharjah FC signee Kostas Manolas startled by lion during official photoshoot

    Watch as 'Greek god' runs for cover after lion roared during official club announcement photoshoot

  • Mauro Icardi has spoken out for the first time since Wanda Nara confirmed their split on social media

    'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara 'toxic' following split-up

  • Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

    'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Recommended articles

Watch as 'Greek god' runs for cover after lion roared during official club announcement photoshoot

Watch as 'Greek god' runs for cover after lion roared during official club announcement photoshoot

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Former Arsenal & Cameroon star Alex Song gifts wife multi-million apartment on her birthday [Photo]

Former Arsenal & Cameroon star Alex Song gifts wife multi-million apartment on her birthday [Photo]

Bayern Munich chief preaches calm amid Sadio Mane struggles

Bayern Munich chief preaches calm amid Sadio Mane struggles

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Trending

Hummel makes a statement with Denmark's World Cup jerseys

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo are holding Portugal back

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Fernando Santos are the team’s biggest problems

Ghana and Brazil end international break with wins.
FRIENDLY

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Ngolo Kante is back in Chelsea training
PREMIER LEAGUE

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag set a new world marathon record in Berlin on September 25, 2022
TRENDING

Kipchoge to be hosted at the London Marathon as a special guest

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.
PRE-SEASON

Gor Mahia tipped to lift KPL's 2022/23 campaign trophy

From left: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

From left: Lionel Messi, Anthony Gordon and Douglas Luiz
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news