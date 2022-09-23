'I prefer not to speak' - Reactions as Jose Mourinho, Usain Bolt feature in Stormzy's music video

David Ben
Reactions have emerged on social media after the award-winning UK rapper featured the Olympic sprint legend and the 'Special One' his latest music video just days after the Roma manager was sent off in his team's narrow loss against Napoli in Serie A.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho made a surprise special appearance in Stormzy’s latest music video.

The 59-year-old Portuguese featured in the grime superstar’s video for the song Mel Made Me Do It.

The 10 minute video dropped was released on YouTube on Thursday evening and fans were in shock after seeing the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager in the clip.

Mourinho appeared as Stormzy says the line: “I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.”

Then the Special One’s iconic post-match conference quote then plays as Mourinho's voice is heard saying: “I prefer really not to speak. If I speak I’m in big trouble.”

Mourinho himself took to Instagram to post about his appearance on the music video.

Alongside a picture of him and Stormzy, the post read: “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time.”

The AS Roma boss is considered one of the greatest football managers of all time having delivered some iconic moments in his illustrious career.

Mourinho makes his appearance just days after getting sent off for Roma in their narrow 1-0 loss to Atalanta in Serie A just before the international break.

As well as the Special One, Olympic world record holder Usain Bolt was also spotted briefly in the video.

The Jamaican sprinter is one of the greatest track athletes of all time and is still considered the fastest man alive after breaking his own record on a couple of occasions in his career.

Stormzy and Usain Bolt are both huge fans of Manchester United, with the UK superstar having recently made a surprise appearance on Sky Sports.

Stormzy's latest music video featured an array of personalities and public figures including Louis Theroux, Jonathan Ross, Dina Asher-Smith, Dave, Little Simz, JME, Trevor Nelson, Ian Wright, Headie One, Julie Adenuga, Zeze Mills, Gabrielle amongst a host of others.

Following the release of the video, reactions have emerged from fans on social media who have continued to hail Jose Mourinho after another iconic moment.

Here are the reactions below:

