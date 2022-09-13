Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

The 47-year-old's marriage to long-time sweetheart and wife has broken down with some details prior to their split only recently coming to light.

Totti married Ilary Blasi in 2015 with the pair walking down the aisle in the iconic city of Rome.

Ilary Blasi is an Italian showgirl, model, television personality, and former child actress.

Born in Rome, Blasi joined showbusiness as early as age 3. She shot her first TV ads, at age 5 when she debuted in the cinema with a little role in the movie "David & David" directed by Giorgio Capitani, while the following year she was in the cast of "Da grande" of Franco Amurri.

Since then, she has featured in a host of TV shows as she grew older as well contested in pageantries in Italy.

Blasi married Francesco Totti, a former professional footballer, on 19 June 2005 at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli.

Their wedding was aired on television with the proceeds being donated to charity. They had their first child, Cristian, on 6 November 2005.

Their second child, a daughter named Chanel, was born on 13 May 2007. The couple has often been referred to as the "Italian Beckhams" and their private lives are often speculated upon in Italian magazines and tabloids.

On 10 March 2016, the couple had their third child, Isabel.

On 11 July 2022, it was announced that Totti and Blasi (41) had separated but recently, Totti brought to light the reason behind their split.

Why did Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti split?

Totti has recently claimed that his marriage to Ilary Blasi broke down because she failed to support and show up for him following his retirement from football and when his father passed away due to Covid-19.

Following his retirement, Totti claimed that Blasi had failed to be there for him in his darkest times including the period he suffered from Covid.

Totti also revealed that he in fact found out last year that his wife Blasi had been cheating on him.

Totti also admitted that finding out about his wife's infidelity badly affected his mental health and sent him into a state of depression while also crediting his newfound love Bocchi for helping him get through that difficult period in his life.

Meanwhile, Blasi is yet to respond to any of the allegations at this stage with reports from Corriere della Sera, claiming that she also has her side of the story to tell.

Blasi is likely to tell her own side of the story in court as Totti hopes to reach an amicable agreement with the 41-year-old following their split earlier this year.

Who has Ilary Blesi been cheating on Totti with?

According to Totti, Blesi had been cheating on him with her personal trainer and confirms there's the possible involvement of even a third person in the picture as well.

The 47-year-old Roma legend said he found out about her infidelity after going through her texts on her phone due to the rumours from close friends about her escapades.

Although, reports had previously claimed Totti was the first to toe the line outside of their union.

But the Roma star who is now dating Noemi Bocchi claims he only found out about Blasi's infidelity last year.

'It is not true that I was the first to betray. I said I was not going to speak and I did not, but I have read too many hoaxes in recent weeks. Some have even made my children suffer,' he continued.

'In September of last year, the rumors began to reach me: "look, Ilary has another one. Indeed, more than one."

'I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I began to suspect.

'I looked at her cell phone and I saw that there was a third person, who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another.' he was quoted to have said via Marca.