ADVERTISEMENT
GOLF

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Golf

Kenya Golf Union chairman Njani Ndiritu believes the team of six golfers selected to represent the country at the Magical Kenya Open to be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club from 9-12 March, 2023.

Golfer Njoroge Kiragu/COURTESY
Golfer Njoroge Kiragu/COURTESY

The team includes Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club, Kenya Amateur Stroke play Championships winner John Lejirma of Railway Golf Club, Daniel Kiragu, Jay Sandhu and Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga Golf Club. Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club is also in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe the team we have selected will make us proud,” Ndiritu said.

A golfer in action at a past event/COURTESY
A golfer in action at a past event/COURTESY Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that the win will be a great inspiration to the youngsters who look up to them. “When you perform well, it will an inspiration to the juniors. They are looking up to you as their champions,” he said, adding that they should not feel any pressure ahead of the championship.

He added that they have tried their best to ensure the team of six is comfortable and they are training effectively. He revealed that they have a coach and physiotherapist at their disposal.

“We have also sourced for income to make sure they travel to South Africa and get a chance to attend a number of amateur events and learn from them. We have pulled all the resources we can. This is an investment we have made and we expect good returns,” he quipped.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Golfer Njoroge Kiragu/COURTESY

    Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

Recommended articles

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well

Kane and Mbappe unlock new milestones in their careers

Kane and Mbappe unlock new milestones in their careers

Shujaa legend Collins Injera retires

Shujaa legend Collins Injera retires

Munala says poor serving skills cost them KVF league title

Munala says poor serving skills cost them KVF league title

Mathare gunning for first win over Bidco

Mathare gunning for first win over Bidco

Lingard reveals next career as he plans retirement from football

Lingard reveals next career as he plans retirement from football

Dani Alves' wife & ex-wife speak after his arrest in Spain

Dani Alves' wife & ex-wife speak after his arrest in Spain

Why Depay moved to Atletico & other transfer stories today

Why Depay moved to Atletico & other transfer stories today

How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.
LOYALTY

Sanchez in hot soup after naming his best club between Arsenal & Man Utd

Cristiano Jr and his dad Cristiano Ronaldo
DADDY STEPS

How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

Joana Sanz (left) and Dani Alves
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Dani Alves' wife & ex-wife speak after his arrest in Spain

Memphis Depay (left) and Hakim Ziyech
TRANSFERS

Why Depay moved to Atletico & other transfer stories today

Jesse Lingard

Lingard reveals next career as he plans retirement from football

Everton boss Frank Lampard
IN OR OUT?

Everton bosses coy on Lampard's future

Charles Lokir in action during a past match

Lokir keen to extend host streak at next month's Sirikwa X-country

Collins Injera.
BREAKING

Shujaa legend Collins Injera retires