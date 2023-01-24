The team includes Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club, Kenya Amateur Stroke play Championships winner John Lejirma of Railway Golf Club, Daniel Kiragu, Jay Sandhu and Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga Golf Club. Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club is also in the mix.
Ndiritu expects team selected for Magical Kenya Open to perform well
Kenya Golf Union chairman Njani Ndiritu believes the team of six golfers selected to represent the country at the Magical Kenya Open to be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club from 9-12 March, 2023.
“I believe the team we have selected will make us proud,” Ndiritu said.
He noted that the win will be a great inspiration to the youngsters who look up to them. “When you perform well, it will an inspiration to the juniors. They are looking up to you as their champions,” he said, adding that they should not feel any pressure ahead of the championship.
He added that they have tried their best to ensure the team of six is comfortable and they are training effectively. He revealed that they have a coach and physiotherapist at their disposal.
“We have also sourced for income to make sure they travel to South Africa and get a chance to attend a number of amateur events and learn from them. We have pulled all the resources we can. This is an investment we have made and we expect good returns,” he quipped.
