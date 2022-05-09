Gor - AFC get Sh24 million from President Kenyatta after Mashemeji derby

The match which was attended by president Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga saw the teams get Sh12 million each which will boost their operations for the remaining fixtures.

Addressing fans after the match the former prime minister said the president had given the clubs Sh2 million each to support the players.

"Each of the teams will get Sh2 million that will go to the players. The president has also given a further Sh20 million that will be shared equally by both clubs. The money will help them cater for their remaining fixtures,” Raila said.

The former prime minister also said there was going to be engagement with professional coaches who will help bolster the quality of players the local clubs produce.

“We have agreed to engage professional coaches who will help nurture local talent. We need to produce quality players like Victor Wanyama who plied his trade in England for Tottenham Hotspurs and who is currently in Canada," Raila said.

The cash pledge by the president comes as clubs in the premier league continue to struggle with finances that has even hindered their operations.

Mathare United recently said it could no longer be able to host home matches or honour away matches due to its financial situation.

The club's chairman Bob Munro attributed the situation to factors dating back to 2017 including the termination of contracts with sponsors in March 2017, the takeover of the Kenya Premier League by Football Kenya Federation FKF in 2020 and the mismanagement of funds by FKF and government funding.

Munro noted that efforts to seek sponsorships by the club have been futile adding that he had exhausted funding from his family and friends of the club.