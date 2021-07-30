Mashemeji derby in doubt due to outstanding payments from FKF

This is after the chairmen of both clubs Ambrose Rachier of Gor Mahia and Dan Shikanda of AFC Leopards wrote a joint letter to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) demanding their payments, grants and sponsorship money which are yet to be released to them.

The clubs are demanding a payment of sh.3 million which they want wired to the two club’s accounts by 4pm today for winning and finishing runners up respectively in the FKF Cup.

Part of the letter read: ‘’Whereas you are obligated to make monthly payments of sponsorship grants, you have intentionally neglected, failed and/or refused to remit to us in full the sponsorship money as of date.’’

Further demands in the letter read: ‘’Whereas the sponsorship for Betway Cup has been paid to you by the sponsors, you have neglected, failed, or refused to give the winning team and the runners up sh. 2,000,000 (for Gor Mahia) and sh. 1,000,000 (for AFC Leopards) respectively.”

Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards 4-1 in post-match penalties during the FKF Cup final played at the Nyayo National stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

In the tense but dramatic shoot out; Kenneth Muguma, Clifton Miheso as well as second half substitutes Sydney Ochieng and Sammy Onyango were on target for Gor Mahia past substitute goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade who had replaced John Oyemba on the stroke of full time.

Goalkeeper Mathews Gad saved two penalties from Said Tsuma and captain Isaac Kipyegon as Gor Mahia won the contest 4-1.

Current league form

Both teams are out of contention for the league title after mixed performances with Gor going seven league matches without a win.

Gor is however Kenya’s representatives at the CAF Confederations Cup courtesy of a spot-kick win against AFC Leopards in the FKF Cup final.

Leopards have not defeated Gor in over five years with their last victory coming in March 2016 when Lamine Diallo came off the bench to score the only goal at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Press statement