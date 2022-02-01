Gor Mahia appoint new head coach, German Andreas Spier

The former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Technical Director will be assisted by Michael Nam in the new technical bench.

“We are pleased to announce Andreas Spier from Germany as our new head coach,” Gor Mahia wrote on their official social media pages. “Welcome, Andreas.”

Spier is known in the region for having led Rwandese giants APR to the Rwandan League and Cup Double in 2013-2014. He has also served as the Technical Director for the Rwandese Football Federation, (FERWAFA).

He is a holder of the UEFA Pro Licence. The licence is required by anyone who wishes to manage a football club in the top level of the nation's league system on a permanent basis.

His previous role before taking up the assignment was as Technical Director Hangzhou, International Football Development Advisor for China, Zhejiang Province.

Michael Nam comes with a wealth of experience in the local league with teams such as Homegrown FC, Agro-Chemicals, and Talanta.

In the Ugandan League, Nam led Vipers FC to a second-place finish before joining South Sudanese side Altabara who he helped win the South Sudan Cup in 2021.

The two will be tasked with reviving the club’s title challenge after the dismissal performance of the previous technical bench led by Mark Harrison and Sammy Omollo.