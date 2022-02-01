RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Gor Mahia appoint new head coach, German Andreas Spier

Cyprian Kimutai

Spier will be assisted by Michael Nam

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) officially introduces new head coach Andreas Speir
Gor Mahia Football Club on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Andreas Spier as the Premier Club's new head coach.

The former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Technical Director will be assisted by Michael Nam in the new technical bench.

“We are pleased to announce Andreas Spier from Germany as our new head coach,” Gor Mahia wrote on their official social media pages. “Welcome, Andreas.”

Spier is known in the region for having led Rwandese giants APR to the Rwandan League and Cup Double in 2013-2014. He has also served as the Technical Director for the Rwandese Football Federation, (FERWAFA).

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) officially introduces new assistant head coach Michael Nam
He is a holder of the UEFA Pro Licence. The licence is required by anyone who wishes to manage a football club in the top level of the nation's league system on a permanent basis.

His previous role before taking up the assignment was as Technical Director Hangzhou, International Football Development Advisor for China, Zhejiang Province.

Michael Nam comes with a wealth of experience in the local league with teams such as Homegrown FC, Agro-Chemicals, and Talanta.

In the Ugandan League, Nam led Vipers FC to a second-place finish before joining South Sudanese side Altabara who he helped win the South Sudan Cup in 2021.

Mark Harrison (left) who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo (2nd left) and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (masked).
The two will be tasked with reviving the club’s title challenge after the dismissal performance of the previous technical bench led by Mark Harrison and Sammy Omollo.

Gor Mahia are currently positioned fifth on the log having managed just 27 points from 16 matches. Out of the 16 matches, K'Ogallo have seven wins, six draws and three loses.

Cyprian Kimutai

