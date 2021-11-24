Gor Mahia gift Mesut Özil with jersey

Rachier on Tuesday, November 23 said the event marked a start of a relationship between Gor Mahia and Söğüt, that will see scouting of young talent and player representation relations grow further.

Söğüt, who has been in Nairobi since Sunday evening, presented playing kits and equipment to Gor Mahia youth team at Camp Toyoyo before proceeding to a lecture on player agents at Hemingway’s hotel, Karen.

Rachier on his side said there are plans to schedule a friendly game between Gor Mahia and Fenerbahçe, Özil's current club in Turkey.

Who is Söğüt?

Söğüt is the founder of the player representation agency "Family & Football". The agency is based in London, United Kingdom and is responsible for clients such as former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs and Turkish national Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

From his work with Özil, Söğüt is well-known for having negotiated the biggest Premier League contract in history in January 2018 for his client.

He also negotiated the biggest contract in Turkish football history (on and off-the-pitch) with Özil's move to Fenerbahce.