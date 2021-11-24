RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Gor Mahia gift Mesut Özil with jersey

Cyprian Kimutai

Mesut Özil, is a love for his dominance in Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier hosted sports lawyer Dr. Erkut Söğüt, Mesut Özil's agent, who is in the country for a series of sports seminars.
Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier hosted sports lawyer Dr. Erkut Söğüt, Mesut Özil's agent, who is in the country for a series of sports seminars.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier hosted Mesut Özil's agent, Dr. Erkut Söğüt, who is in the country for a series of sports seminars.

Rachier on Tuesday, November 23 said the event marked a start of a relationship between Gor Mahia and Söğüt, that will see scouting of young talent and player representation relations grow further.

Söğüt, who has been in Nairobi since Sunday evening, presented playing kits and equipment to Gor Mahia youth team at Camp Toyoyo before proceeding to a lecture on player agents at Hemingway’s hotel, Karen.

Rachier on his side said there are plans to schedule a friendly game between Gor Mahia and Fenerbahçe, Özil's current club in Turkey.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier hosted sports lawyer Dr. Erkut Söğüt, Mesut Özil's agent, who is in the country for a series of sports seminars.
Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier hosted sports lawyer Dr. Erkut Söğüt, Mesut Özil's agent, who is in the country for a series of sports seminars. Pulse Live Kenya

Who is Söğüt?

Söğüt is the founder of the player representation agency "Family & Football". The agency is based in London, United Kingdom and is responsible for clients such as former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs and Turkish national Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

From his work with Özil, Söğüt is well-known for having negotiated the biggest Premier League contract in history in January 2018 for his client.

He also negotiated the biggest contract in Turkish football history (on and off-the-pitch) with Özil's move to Fenerbahce.

Sogut has also launched the 'M10' brand of his client Mesut Özil in 2015 and is responsible for the online channels of his client, boasting over 100 million followers across the major social media channels, making him the most followed German player and claimant of one of the largest social media followings worldwide.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

