Gor Mahia try to fix on-pitch woes, shelve Paul Nkata

Paul Nkata was poised to become Head Coach of Kenya's most decorated club, Gor Mahia

The former Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth, Tusker FC, Bandari FC and Kakamega Homeboyz coach had been poised to take over from Mark Harrison, who was sacked along with his entire staff after a humiliating defeat that was the final straw for management.

Fans of K'Ogalo were hoping for renewed energy with Nkata, as the best Kenyan betting sites are not counting out the team with the most league titles yet.

Nkata, who has had a spell with five other Kenyan teams before now, is no stranger to the league. To retain the position, one must be aware of the weight of expectations that comes with coaching Gor Mahia.

His most successful tenure was with Tusker FC in 2016, when he led them to the league title.

He then moved to Bandari for a season before joining Kakamega Homeboyz. However, his time at Homeboyz ended unpleasantly when the team was rocked by match-fixing allegations, which led to four players being sent off the field. FIFA, however, absolved the coach of all responsibility.

Mark Harrison managed Gor Mahia for 5 months

Harrison is leaving after just five months at the head of the team. He joined the team in August 2021 to replace Portuguese coach Vaz Pinto who resigned.

Sammy Omollo, assistant coach, joined the team at the beginning of last season, while Jerry Onyango was in charge of goalkeeping since March 2021, replacing Willis Ochieng, who also resigned.

According to various media reports, a few days after the 3-0 defeat against Posta Rangers, Gor Mahia's management reacted by sacking the entire technical staff.

The heavy defeat against Posta Rangers was the culmination of what has been a difficult time for the Kenyan champions, who are also having financial problems and have not paid players and staff for two months.

This season has been nothing but murky for Kenya's poster team as they struggle to defend their title and are currently six points off back in fifth place. Six points may not be the largest deficit to overcome, but the team is also mired in off-the-pitch woes that could ultimately derail it from championship pursuit.

Gor's first match, with a new head of the world championship team, will be against Posta Rangers.

Coincidentally, a match against Posta Rangers last Wednesday led to Harrison's dismissal. The Kenyan giants suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Millers, their biggest league defeat in recent years.

