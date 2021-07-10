Gor Mahia's coach Manuel Vaz Pinto resigns

According to a statement by the club, the Portuguese coach left the club on mutual consent.

"Coach Manuel Vaz Pinto has parted ways with the club on mutual consent. We appreciate your work and wish you all the best Pinto," came a tweet from the club Saturday morning.

Pinto came to Kenya six months ago and has been with ‘K’Ogallo as head coach since January 10th, replacing Roberto Oliveira.

Pinto has previously coached St. George in Ethiopia, Club Libolo in Angola and Hearts of Oak of Ghana as well as Portugal’s FC Famalicao Under-23 side winning four out of 26 matches.

Under his leadership, Gor Mahia recently clinched the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup, in a match against their arch-rivals, AFC Leopards.

This past Thursday, Gor Mahia lost 2-1 to Tusker FC dampening their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Gor Mahia currently holds 4th place on the league standings with 39 points.