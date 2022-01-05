RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

All hail king Olunga!

Guard of honour for Olunga (centre), the 2021 Asian Champions League Golden Boot winner
Guard of honour for Olunga (centre), the 2021 Asian Champions League Golden Boot winner

Harambee Satrs captain Michael Olunga has yet again had a perfect season abroad. On Tuesday, he walked through a guard of honour as he was awarded for being the top scorer in the Asian Champions League.

Recommended articles

Olunga, who tops the scoring chart in the 12-team league, netted nine times in last season's Champions League.

Ironically, In Tuesday's match against Al Khor did not inspire him to add to his goals tally in the league after the two sides played out to a one-all draw at the Al Arabi Stadium

The Harambee Stars captain however, was involved in the opening goal. His rush through the opposition defence allowed Belgian-Brazilian Edmilson to hit the post and then Korean Nam Tae Hee to score from a close range.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga was on Tuesday, December 4 honoured for bagging the 2021 Asian Champions League Golden Boot.
Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga was on Tuesday, December 4 honoured for bagging the 2021 Asian Champions League Golden Boot. Pulse Live Kenya

Al Duhail could not hold on to their lead. On the half-hour mark, Al Khor equalised thanks to their Moroccan international Ismail El Haddad.

Although not selected for the African Cup of Nations, the former wydadi scored his fourth goal of the season.

The draw meant, Al Duhail miss the opportunity to close in on leader Al Sadd. Olunga and his partners are 5 points behind Andre Ayew’s club.

Olunga has scored 13 goals in the league this season. The October/November player of the month is two goals ahead of last season's top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Liverpool's Covid crisis deepens as assistant boss Lijnders tests positive

Liverpool's Covid crisis deepens as assistant boss Lijnders tests positive

Kane 'totally involved' in Spurs project, says Conte

Kane 'totally involved' in Spurs project, says Conte

Russian journalist says Kenyan athletes should be banned for doping

Russian journalist says Kenyan athletes should be banned for doping

Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Ebadot's 'long story' from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero

Ebadot's 'long story' from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Juve face key month as Serie A restarts under Covid cloud

Juve face key month as Serie A restarts under Covid cloud

Mahrez-led Algeria impress, but must buck trend to retain title

Mahrez-led Algeria impress, but must buck trend to retain title

Lens to host Monaco in French Cup last 16 after Sanches spot-kick miss

Lens to host Monaco in French Cup last 16 after Sanches spot-kick miss

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Senegal star Sadio Mane (C) is surrounded by Leicester City opponents while playing for Liverpool in a Premier League match last week. Creator: Lindsey Parnaby