Guard of honour for King Olunga in Qatar

Olunga, who tops the scoring chart in the 12-team league, netted nine times in last season's Champions League.

Ironically, In Tuesday's match against Al Khor did not inspire him to add to his goals tally in the league after the two sides played out to a one-all draw at the Al Arabi Stadium

The Harambee Stars captain however, was involved in the opening goal. His rush through the opposition defence allowed Belgian-Brazilian Edmilson to hit the post and then Korean Nam Tae Hee to score from a close range.

Al Duhail could not hold on to their lead. On the half-hour mark, Al Khor equalised thanks to their Moroccan international Ismail El Haddad.

Although not selected for the African Cup of Nations, the former wydadi scored his fourth goal of the season.

The draw meant, Al Duhail miss the opportunity to close in on leader Al Sadd. Olunga and his partners are 5 points behind Andre Ayew’s club.