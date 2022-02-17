Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee has disbanded the Harambee Starlets training camp at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

This is after the Confederation of African football (CAF) gave Uganda’s Crested Cranes qualification to 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals in Morocco.

Former FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno had written to the African football governing body citing incapability to independently host any international matches.

In the letter dated January 2020, Otieno indicated that the directive by the government to have a caretaker committee take over all footballing activities left the federation unable to independently plan and successfully execute any international matches which included the Kenya - Uganda AWCON 2022 qualifier matches.

The Caretaker Committee's efforts to convince CAF of their preparedness bore no fruits forcing the Rtd. Justice Aaron Ring'era-led Committee to send the Starlets home.

The players received Sh5,000 for each of the 21 days they'd been in the camp with Ring'era saying Barry Otieno is set to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to answer for sabotage.

"To the best of my knowledge, Barry Otieno will be appearing before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday next week for sabotage. That letter by Barry has ensured that Kenya doesn’t take part in the Qualifiers and we as a Caretaker Committee view that as a selfish act,” Ring'era stated.

Barry Otieno Letter Pulse Live Kenya

FKF Caretaker Committee attempts to soften blow for Harambee Starlets

Ring'era hailed the team describing them as heroes and promised that his committee was working to put things back in order.

“To Harambee Starlets players, you are our heroes. You put in your best and we appreciate your efforts and even as we release you from camp, be rest assured that the committee is working to secure your future and communication on the same will be issued in the new future,” he remarked.

Starlets Head Coach Alex Alumira, while expressing his disappointment, gave the team a message of hope saying the team was young and they still had more time to play.

With CAF and FIFA behind the ousted leaders back, football in Kenya is walking on eggshells as the governing bodies don’t recognize the caretaker committee set up by the government.

In November 2021, the Ministry of Sports disbanded the FKF and set up a 15-member caretaker committee to take over football operations in the country.

World football governing body FIFA rules state that Football Federations are expected to manage, control and developing football as a game and also the organisation of the game in general.

The associations have the obligation to do it on their own, in an autonomous way without outside interference, from the government or any other parties.

A breach of these rules could see a country banned from participating in international competitions for an unknown length of time.