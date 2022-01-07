RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Harambee Stars forward Henry Meja joins Swedish side AIK Fotboll

In September 2021, Swedish top-flight side AIK Fotboll announced the signing of Harambee Stars forward Henry Atola aka Meja. Four months later, Meja has finally been unveiled by the club.

AIK Fotboll, more commonly known simply as AIK, took to their official social media pages to confirm the signing of the 20-year-old sensation on a 4-year deal on Thursday evening.

Meja landed at Arlanda and on January 6 he got to see for the first time his new home ground; Friends Arena, where he was photographed in his new, black and yellow shirt with the number 30 on his back.

"My first impression is that it's a bit cold, but I'm adjusting. I'm very happy to be here," Meja said in an interview with AIK Play.

The club stated: “On September 3, 2021, AIK was able to present the news that forward Henry Meja had signed an agreement with the club valid from the start of the 2022 season until September 2026. Quite exactly four months later, he is home."

Fans will get a chance to see the Kenyan sensation in action next week when the club takes part in general training.

“A first opportunity to see Henry Atola on the football field is now on Monday when the General Premiere training is held at Skytteholms IP in Solna.

The training, which has free admission, starts at 18:00. Please take the opportunity to give “Meja” and the club's other new acquisitions a warm welcome from the stands,” the club stated.

Meja joins fellow Harambee Stars player Erick Ouma alias Marcelo who also plays at the club.

