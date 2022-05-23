MOTORSPORT

Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Teams complain of intense heat in the cockpit generated from the exhaust

NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 23: Lorenzo Bertelli of Italy and Simone Scattolin of Italy compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 23, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 23: Lorenzo Bertelli of Italy and Simone Scattolin of Italy compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 23, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Heat generated from the exhaust on the new Rally1 cars could be a challenge for drivers ahead of the World Rally Championship (WRC) sixth round in Naivasha, set for June 23-26.

Recommended articles

The concern was expressed by some drivers and team principles after the former complained of sweltering heat in the cockpit with some co-drivers revealing they "felt their shoes melt" from the extreme conditions at Vodafone Rally de Portugal this weekend.

The 55th edition of Rally de Portugal held in Matosinhos in the Porto District saw drivers battle 330.17 km distance split between 21 stages in which temperatures averaged 22 degrees Celsius with little to no cloud cover nor precipitation.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 22: Sebastien Ogier of France and Benjamin Veillas of France compete with their Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during Day Four of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugal on May 22, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 22: Sebastien Ogier of France and Benjamin Veillas of France compete with their Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during Day Four of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugal on May 22, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

After the race, Irish driver Craig Breen explained how difficult it was for his co-driver Paul Nagle to concentrate fully on the race due to the intense heat felt in the cockpit.

"Physically, I was fit to drive, but it was anything but comfortable. I could feel Paul's shoes melt on the floor. Yesterday he had to lift his foot several times to be sure not to get burned, so it's really not good," Breen told DirtFish.

Hyundai Motorsport deputy team principal Julian Moncet expressed a similar concern, warning fans and the FIA that teams might struggle in Naivasha owing to the fact temperatures are forecasted to hit as high as 26 degrees Celsius if not more.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 20: Craig Breen of Ireland and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete with their M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugalon May 20, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 20: Craig Breen of Ireland and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete with their M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugalon May 20, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"In Kenya, I'm not even sure that they will be able to finish some stages. It's really a problem," Moncet told DirtFish whose team had identified the issue during the mock-rally test of its i20 N Rally1 in October 2021.

Part of the problem lies with the position of the exhaust on the new Rally1 cars. The exhaust currently runs on the right hand side of the vehicles where the co-driver seat is positioned therefore generating intense heat underneath their seats.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 23: Lorenzo Bertelli of Italy and Simone Scattolin of Italy compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 23, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

    Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

  • Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish headline the list of top transfer flops

    Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

  • Emmanuel Dennis and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the most successful Premier League signings this season

    Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Recommended articles

Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Ogier set for Safari Rally return, eager to defend title

Ogier set for Safari Rally return, eager to defend title

Erik Ten Hag: The 'logical one' saddled with bringing back the glory days at Man United begins his reign

Erik Ten Hag: The 'logical one' saddled with bringing back the glory days at Man United begins his reign

Liverpool narrowly fall short of title hopes

Liverpool narrowly fall short of title hopes

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

3 ways Arsenal could steal Champions League qualification

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both need wins in their final games to maintain any hope of qualifying for the Champions League
PREMIER LEAGUE

ONE crucial slip-up made by Steven Gerrard to cost Liverpool the title again

How Steven Gerrard cost Liverpool the Premier League title again
SERIE A

'Everyone expected us to finish fourth' - Inzaghi praises Inter Milan stars after losing title to AC Milan

Simone Inzaghi (R) faced-off against Stefano Pioli (L) in this season's Milan derbies
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super sub Gundogan leads Manchester City to Premier League glory

Manchester City won a thrilling five goal encounter with Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool narrowly fall short of title hopes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his hopes of a quadruple fade away i
PREMIER LEAGUE

Erik Ten Hag: The 'logical one' saddled with bringing back the glory days at Man United begins his reign

New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag
LIGUE 1

Kylian Mbappe: La Liga report PSG to UEFA over 'scandalous' deal

La lIga have launched a complaint to the European federation over Kyilan Mbappe's renewal with PSG
2021/22 ROUNDUP

Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Emmanuel Dennis and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the most successful Premier League signings this season