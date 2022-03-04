RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Wanyonyi narrowly misses out on U20 men’s 10km medal

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Wanyonyi managed to set a new national record

MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 04: Heristone Wanyonyi Wafula of Kenya competes in the Men's 10km Race Walk during the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Day One on March 04, 2022 in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for World Athletics)
MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 04: Heristone Wanyonyi Wafula of Kenya competes in the Men's 10km Race Walk during the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Day One on March 04, 2022 in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for World Athletics)

World Under-20 race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi narrowly missed out on a medal in his debut appearance at the 2022 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships. The 19-year-old finished fourth in the men's Under-20 10km race.

Recommended articles

However, despite the loss, Wanyonyi managed to set a new national record at 45 minutes 18 seconds in what is Kenya's first ever participation at such an event.

The athletes not only had to battle each other but also the elements as the temperature rose to a whooping 27C.

The first kilometre was timed at 4:25; but South African Christiaan Bester was caught before the end of the first two-kilometre loop, by Czech national Jaromir Moravekin.

MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 04: Athletes compete in the Men's 10km Race Walk during the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Day One on March 04, 2022 in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for World Athletics)
MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 04: Athletes compete in the Men's 10km Race Walk during the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Day One on March 04, 2022 in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for World Athletics) Pulse Live Kenya

It was a dramatic ending to the much anticipated race. At first it appeared Indian Amit Khatri was on track to claiming his first ever gold medal at the global competition only to be pulled in to the penalty zone and watch his hopes dash.

100 metres to the finish line, eventual winner Chinese national Wang Hongren unleashed a burst of energy to go past compatriot Zeng Yu and Italian Diego Giampaolo.

Wanyonyi, despite a one-minute penalty, finished in fourth place in a Kenyan U20 record of 45:18. Not realising he was on the final lap, he went on to complete another circuit after crossing the finish line.

MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 04: Hongren Wang of China and Yu Zeng of China competes in the Men's 10km Race Walk during the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Day One on March 04, 2022 in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for World Athletics)
MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 04: Hongren Wang of China and Yu Zeng of China competes in the Men's 10km Race Walk during the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships - Day One on March 04, 2022 in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for World Athletics) Pulse Live Kenya

The next Kenyan on the blocks will be the sole woman at the team, African Games 20km champion Emily Ngii in the women’s 20km at 6pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the seniors will take centre stage with African Games 20km champion Samuel Gathimba, Simon Wachira and 2017 World Under-18 10,000m bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti taking part in the men’s 20km.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wanyonyi narrowly misses out on U20 men’s 10km medal

Wanyonyi narrowly misses out on U20 men’s 10km medal

Kenyans eager to impress on first ever World Race Walking Championship

Kenyans eager to impress on first ever World Race Walking Championship

Kenya to host continental rugby tournament for the third time

Kenya to host continental rugby tournament for the third time

Tuchel shocked as Abramovic sets Friday deadline to sell Chelsea

Tuchel shocked as Abramovic sets Friday deadline to sell Chelsea

Swiss Wyss mulls chance to buy Chelsea

Swiss Wyss mulls chance to buy Chelsea

Stuttgart's Matarazzo turns to psychology in relegation battle

Stuttgart's Matarazzo turns to psychology in relegation battle

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Neuroscience helping Liverpool's quadruple bid: Klopp

Neuroscience helping Liverpool's quadruple bid: Klopp

Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

Trending

Kenyans angered by Lindah Oguttu's reaction to FIFA ban

The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee during a February 17, 2022 meeting with IEBC commissioners

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

West Ham show their support for Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko at the London Stadium Creator: Ian KINGTON

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE