American football star Hope Solo to check into rehab

The 40-year-old made this revelation on social media on Friday, April 29 after requesting the postponement of her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” Solo revealed. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol."

She continued in her statement: “At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

Driving while impaired charge

On March 31 2022, the 2015 World Cup winner was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the backseat.

A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.