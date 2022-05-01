American football star Hope Solo to check into rehab

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Former US women's team goalkeeper Hope Solo to check herself into rehab

VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Goalkeeper Hope Solo #1 of the United States poses after winning the Golden Glove in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 Final at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Goalkeeper Hope Solo #1 of the United States poses after winning the Golden Glove in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 Final at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)

A month after Hope Solo was found passed out drunk in a car with her twin sons inside, the former United States goalkeeper has confirmed that she will check into rehab.

The 40-year-old made this revelation on social media on Friday, April 29 after requesting the postponement of her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” Solo revealed. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol."

She continued in her statement: “At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens with their children in March 2021 (Image from hopesolo/Instagram)
Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens with their children in March 2021 (Image from hopesolo/Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

On March 31 2022, the 2015 World Cup winner was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the backseat.

A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.

After the arrest, she shared a message on Instagram. “Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible.”

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

