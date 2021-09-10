How will Sports evolve in the future?

It’s changing quicker than the NFL conference options! The gear is clumsy, and the clothes are ridiculously baggy. Even the players' bodies appear to be out of shape.

Sports, like any other human effort, evolve.

These advances are fueled by science and technology, which provides ever-better gear made of superior materials, better nutrition and training knowledge, and advancements in data production and analysis that help athletes push their boundaries.

Throughout the history of sports, teams' and individual athletes' success was highly reliant on the audience's attention.

This parameter is moving to a new level in our day, the era of mobile electronics. Not only will Google Glass or a similar technology govern game tactics in the future, but it will also dictate the game itself.

Sports that allow spectators to feel like part of a tournament or contest will become increasingly popular. Virtual reality is already on its way to becoming a commonplace aspect of people's lives.

Pulse Live Kenya

It won't be long before stadiums packed with screaming fans go online. This will fundamentally alter the traditional structure of sports, which dates back to ancient Greece.

Sports-related sectors as a whole will be obsolete. There would be no demand for large stadiums, so there would be no need for service employees. This process has already begun and will continue indefinitely.

With this in mind, we will throw out a few bold predictions on how we believe the future of sports will look in years to come.

Of course, we think some of these changes will be made soon, and many are but a pipe dream. However, all of them should give you food for thought.

Media Changes

This is a simple forecast! If there's one thing we can count on, it'll be the way we create, deliver, and consume content.

To begin, we will consume and pay for material in a new way. We will only watch content when convenient for us, and we will only pay for the content we watch.

It means that traditional television will be phased away, and streaming will become the norm. We will only pay per watch in the future, with an a la carte menu!

We'll be able to choose what we want to see more and more, including camera angles, statistics, and interviews.

Expect a kind of sports Netflix to emerge, as well as a war for media rights. To a certain extent, much of this has already started.

Robots Competing

Pulse Live Kenya

It is entirely viable to replace the contestants' bodies with controlled devices. This is related to people's increasing self-awareness.

Many people are already debating whether sportspeople's injuries during tournaments are worth the audience's enjoyment.

Obviously not. It makes no sense to be crippled for the rest of your life for the sake of a single moment of glory.

But, of course, such drastic changes in athletics are unlikely to happen in the next five years. Maybe only in ten or fifteen years.

Why should the athlete's physique be spoiled if the athlete's attitude and willpower are often more essential than physical parameters?

Scientists, prominent athletes, and journalists all agree that we will be viewing controlled robot tournaments and matches sooner or later.

Geometrics

Talent is the most crucial factor in sports, whether you're born with it or not.

What if science could assist you to figure out which sports you should attempt based on your genes?

What if they told you that you needed to adjust your workout or overall training to avoid injury? Some geometric capabilities may soon be able to do just that.

New Sports

New sports will arise, while old sports will gradually fade away. There will undoubtedly be significant changes in the athletic environment.

Traditional sports that do not change their format or adapt to the needs of future generations will certainly lose popularity.

New sports will emerge due to VR/AR/AI technology, which will open up a slew of new possibilities.

Expect existing e-games to evolve into actual new sports, with e-athletes donning VR goggles to compete.

The bottom line is that sports are here to stay. However, as has always been the case, times change.

Professional leagues must be willing to adapt to the new normal to remain relevant and communicate with their fans in new ways.

The convergence of current technologies and the quarantine has created an exciting and beneficial opportunity for leagues to experiment with.