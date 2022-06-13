ATHLETICS

Peres Jepchirchir locks eyes on New York City Marathon record

Cyprian Kimutai
Jepchirchir is the only athlete to win an Olympic marathon as well as New York marathon in the same year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya poses with her gold medal and first place trophy after she won the Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya poses with her gold medal and first place trophy after she won the Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2020 Tokyo Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has revealed she plans to not only defend her New York City Marathon title but also break the course record come Sunday, November 6.

In 2021, Jepchirchir sprinted for the finish line to beat compatriot Viola Cheptoo, who was second, and third-placed Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh. The 28-year-old won in a time of two hours 22 minutes 39 seconds.

In an interview with Associated Press, reflected on the year 2021, where she became the first athlete to win Olympic gold and the New York marathon in the same year.

“I was not expecting to win,” “Come back again, I was not expecting to win the New York Marathon. I get more motivation, and I believed in myself more, that I can do more better than that,” Jepchirchir told Associated Press.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jepchirchir has now set her eyes on beating the current course record, set in 2003 by another Kenya, Margaret Okayo who crossed the finish line at a time of 2:22:31. "Last year, I was coming from the Olympics...This time, I have enough time to prepare."

Jepchirchir concluded the interview with AP, highlighting she draws inspiration from World record-holder and seven-time World Marathon Majors winner Mary Keitany. "My hope is to run like Mary Keitany, to follow the steps of Mary Keitany," Jepchirchir said.

Keitany who retired in 2021, had an amazing career which saw her win the London Marathon on three occasions and the New York Marathon four times, as well as finish first at the 2009 World Half Marathon Championships.

Keitany also set a world record in 2017 when she clinched the London Marathon title at a time of 2:17:01, setting the fastest time, to-date still the women-only record.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

