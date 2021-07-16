Is England the Top International Team heading to Qatar 2022?

It’s no surprise that for months now all of the leading World Cup soccer odds lists have the English national squad as one of the top favorites, if not the top favorite to leave Qatar 2022 with the World Cup title trophy, something not done by the English since 1966 when they won it on their own home turf.

England has gone from playing a very systematic and some might even say boring style of football, to offering a new, brash, refreshing and bold style of football where speed and ball handling talent are skills that have become staples now.

The question now is; does England have what it takes to go into Qatar 2022 as the top favorites to win the tournament?

Here are the keys as to why this could very well be true.

Gareth Southgate, Finally A Proper Coach For England

By all means, we do not mean to make any of the former England coaches and managers as less fitting than England’s present skipper, but what Gareth Southgate has done for this team has been like night and day for English national football in general.

AFP

Southgate, a fan and player favorite, has become the second most successful manager in England’s history only behind the great Sir Alf Ramsey since taking over the job in 2017.

The way he approaches football, conservative for some critics but highly effective to all who have seen the team on the pitch and his relationship with the players have helped him cement his status as the manager England needs to succeed not just right now but in the future ahead.

FA executives as well as players from the English national team have all already started campaigning for Southgate to continue managing the team even after Qatar 2022, and taking into account the success rates that this English team is offering, it shouldn’t come as any surprise if Southgate continues as England’s manager for the foreseeable future.

The Future Is Bright With England’s Core Of Young Players

Look at every single line in England’s national team and you will see a refreshing sight for sore eyes. All lines are now up to the brim with young talented players ready to make their mark in the biggest stage of them all, defending the English national football team.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks more and more comfortable in his role as the starting goalkeeper for England moving forward, with Jordan Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone as top backup options.

AFP

On defense, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell, Trent Alexander Arnold and Reece James have congealed perfectly with proven stars and veterans like Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

England’s midfield, probably the best line in the whole of the team, hosts stars like Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Jude Belingham, all players that are called to be the leaders of the future in whatever involves English football.

And in the front lines, Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as Marcus Rashford have come to be the perfect accompaniments to England legend Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

AFP

If you want to talk about a team with serious depth, look no further than England.

England’s Future Looks Brighter and Brighter as Time goes by

The moment that England and its national football team is living right now is one that has been brewing for a long time.

Yes, England had to go through some definite reshaping of its inner structures in order to become what they are today, but the results of said processes have started to pay off serious dividends, all the way since Russia 2018.

This team plays better and better as time goes by and should have absolutely no problem whatsoever qualifying to the Qatar 2022 tournament.

AFP