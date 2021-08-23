Is it time for Arsenal fans to look for a new home? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

But is it time for Arsenal fans to look for a new home, be it temporary or permanent, here are some reasons why Arsenal and its fans should be afraid this season?

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager has shown that he is not a top tier coach.

Even though he started his reigns with wins against the big boys and won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in the process, this has been a shadow of what the Gunners are really made of.

AFP

Last season, was the first time Arsenal has not appeared on the European stage, be it, the Champions League or the Europa League.

We might blame the coach, but the Arsenal players don’t have quality to fight with the teams from Manchester or even against their London neighbors.

Arsenal has done bad business in the recent past and this has affected the teams’ performances in the last couple of years.

Arsenal players don’t have mettle and fold when there is pressure. This has been seen in several matches when the team really need wins, they end up bottling it.

Kroenke and his management at the top are a reason for worry. Ever since he took reigns at Arsenal, the team has been on a downward trajectory.

AFP

He seems not to care about soccer as a sport but Arsenal as a business model that has been making good money for him and his company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

With his lack of investment back into the club in the form of players Arsenal has lacked the quality and in turn been dropping down the pecking order when it comes to making a run for the title.

Lack of leadership is another factor in the Arsenal changing room. Any team needs a proper leader, but Arsenal has the tendency of not getting that right.

Those who team the team on matchday don’t really seem like they want to play for the club, case in point, Granit Xhaka, once took of his jersey after being booed by the arsenal faithful, and in turn was stripped of the captaincy.

New captain Aubameyang was then made captain but has shown no leadership other than the entertainment and dancing forums.

POOL

The Gunners have no fear factor. The once feared team is just but another team that team’s come to play against.

This showed in the opening match when they faced Brentford, a newly promoted team that did not care what Arsenal had to offer and went about their business like it was the championship, and still managed to not only beat, but outplay arsenal in every department.

All these factors that are killing Arsenal's pedigree are still constant, Kroenke still refuses to sell the club, Arteta is still the manager, Aubameyang is still captain, and the team still has no quality and no mettle. My reasons for saying that Arsenal is a sinking ship.

AFP

The 2021-2022 season has begun, and Arsenal are breaking all records. Now deep in the relegation, from two losses with no goals scored.

One might argue that some of its key players, Lacazette, Aubameyang and Gabriel have not featured a good deal in the matches but, that just shows that the team has no depth, and the substitutes will not play a big roll in the club moving forward. Lack of fire power upfront and lack of resilience in the midfield.

Arsenal is a sinking ship, and the sooner people accept the better. The signs of change are unlikely to happen, and the fixtures will not get better. Former champions, Manchester City next.

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.