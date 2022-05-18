Controversial referee selected for CAF Confederation Cup final

Cyprian Kimutai
The final between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane will take place on Friday, May 20

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Match referee Janny Sikazwe looks on prior to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Bahrain and Iraq at Al Thumana Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Zambian Referee Janny Sikazwe has been selected to officiate the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup final between South African side Orlando Pirates and Renaissance Sportive De Berkane of Morocco.

The appointment comes only a few months after Sikazwe twice prematurely ended a Group F AFCON 2022 match between Tunisia and Mali.

Mali was ahead 1-0 when the 43-year-old ended the game in the 87th minute in Limbe, Cameroon before play resumed only for Sikazwe to once again blow the whistle before the 90th minute.

Days later, Sikazwe revealed that during the match he was suffering from heat stroke and severe dehydration and that he was later rushed to hospital after the match.

Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time
At the Confederation Cup final, all eyes will be on the Zambian who officiated at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The final is scheduled to be played on Friday, May 20 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Sikazwe will be joined by Angolan Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos as first assistant while Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Maringule will be the second assistant.

Joshua Bondo of Botswana will serve as the fourth official while Egyptian Mahmoud Ashor will be the Video Assistant Referee for the match with his compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal and Mahmoud Elbana completing the video crew.

The final between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane will take place on Friday, May 20. (Graphic by CAF/Twitter)
Orlando Pirates made it to the final after claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli while RS Berkane eliminated Congolese outfit Tout Puissant Mazembe 5-1 on aggregate.

RS Berkane will be appearing in their third Confederation Cup final having lost to Egyptian giants Zamalek in 2019, before defeating Pyramids of Egypt in 2020 to claim their maiden continental trophy.

Pirates on the other hand became the first South African club to reach four continental finals having taken part in the 2015 Confederation Cup, 1995 CAF Champions League and 2013 Champions League finals.

