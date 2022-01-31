RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Harambee Starlets forward, Shikangwa unveiled at Turkish club

Cyprian Kimutai

Jentrix Shikangwa, former Vihiga Queens striker has joined Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk SK

Former Vihiga Queens striker Jentrix Shikangwa has officially been unveiled at Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük.

Fatih Karagümrük, more commonly known simply as Fatih, took to their official social media pages to confirm the signing of the 20-year-old sensation on Sunday evening.

“Jentrix Shikangwa Milimu in Karagumruk. We have coloured Milimu, the successful wing player of the Kenya National Team. We wish success to Jentrix Shikangwa Milimu who will continue her career in Karagumruk,” the club stated.

Shikangwa landed at Karagümrük neighbourhood of the Fatih district in İstanbul on January 23, where she got a chance to see for the first time her new home ground as well as negotiate the contract.

Harambee Starlets U-20 forward Jentrix Shikangwa celebrates scoring against Ethiopia during their U20 Women World Cup qualifier return leg match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on September 30, 2017. Starlets U-20 won 2-1 to qualify for the second round against Ghana.
Harambee Starlets U-20 forward Jentrix Shikangwa celebrates scoring against Ethiopia during their U20 Women World Cup qualifier return leg match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on September 30, 2017. Starlets U-20 won 2-1 to qualify for the second round against Ghana. Photo [Stafford Ondego, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

Her former club, Vihiga Queens wished Shikangwa well as she embarks on a new journey. Shikangwa helped Queens win the Women Premier League three times in a row as well as helped the side qualify for the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021.

“As Vihiga Queens, we shall forever be grateful to Jentrix for her services to our club especially during the Caf Champions League, Cecafa Zone qualifiers where she emerged as the tournament's Most Valuable Player [MVP] and scored our winning goal in the finals from the penalty spot," the club revealed.

Shikangwa made her debut for Kenya during the 2019 Cecafa Women’s Championship held in Tanzania which Starlets won after beating the home side 2-0 in the final and she also featured at the 2020 Turkish Women’s Cup.

In 2019, she was voted as the Most Promising Player by the Sports Personality Of the Year Award (SOYA) panelists.

