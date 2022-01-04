RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Jesse Were joins Zambian club, Kansanshi Dynamos

This is his second Zambian based club.

Kenyan striker Jesse Jackson Were has been unveiled at Zambian Super League club, Kansanshi Dynamos.

Dynamos have snatched the services of the 32-year-old just a few days after he left another Zambian club, Zesco United.

“Welcome Were,” Kansanshi confirmed on their official facebook page. “We are pleased to announce our latest addition to our squad, Jackson Jesse Were.

The talisman left the defending champions towards the end of last year after a successful six-year stint at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Were won four Super League titles and two ABSA Cups at Zesco United as one of the best foreign acquisitions to have graced the local league in the last two decades.

Were had a prolific career at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium scoring 108 goals making him Zesco United’s all time leading scorer.

Were is not new to goal scoring related history as in 2015. he almost equaled the Guinness Book of World Records for the most consecutive hat-tricks.

In 2015 whilst representing Tusker FC, he scored three hat tricks in three straight games against Chemelil, Sofapaka and Thika United from July 12 to July 24.

Unfortunately, he missed out one hat-trick to level Nakayama Masashi whose four hat-tricks was recorded from 15th to 29th April in 1998.

