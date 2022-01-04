Jesse Were joins Zambian club, Kansanshi Dynamos

Dynamos have snatched the services of the 32-year-old just a few days after he left another Zambian club, Zesco United.

“Welcome Were,” Kansanshi confirmed on their official facebook page. “We are pleased to announce our latest addition to our squad, Jackson Jesse Were.

The talisman left the defending champions towards the end of last year after a successful six-year stint at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Pulse Live Kenya

Were won four Super League titles and two ABSA Cups at Zesco United as one of the best foreign acquisitions to have graced the local league in the last two decades.

Were had a prolific career at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium scoring 108 goals making him Zesco United’s all time leading scorer.

Were is not new to goal scoring related history as in 2015. he almost equaled the Guinness Book of World Records for the most consecutive hat-tricks.

In 2015 whilst representing Tusker FC, he scored three hat tricks in three straight games against Chemelil, Sofapaka and Thika United from July 12 to July 24.