New Man City player, reveals he recently spent time in Kenya

Phillips, who just today, July 4 signed a six-year-deal at the Etihad revealed that for two whole weeks, he and professional make-up artist Ashleigh Behan, pinched tent at Finch Hattons where for the first time, took part in a Safari.

"The past two weeks we travelled to Kenya on a Safari which was an experience I don’t think we will ever be able to top," read his social media caption in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the 26-year-old, he and his girlfriend are big fans of animals hence their experience at the Tsavo saw them channel their inner David Attenborough. Attenborough is a famous natural historian, adored by many nature lovers.

"Me & @ashhhbx absolutely love animals so having the chance to do our best David Attenborough is something we won’t ever forget 🤣 seeing these animals in the wild was unreal! 🇰🇪🦒🐘," stated Phillips.

Aside from exploring the wonders that Kenya has to offer, the couple also visited a village where they got an opportunity to interact with the Maasai. The Maasai are a famous group of pastoralists who inhabit both Kenya and Tanzania.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We also had the opportunity to visit a Maasai village. It was an incredible time learning about the history of the tribe. Experiences like this really puts things into perspective and the people were so welcoming," read his Instagram caption in part.

Manchester City replace Fernandinho with Phillips

The revelation about his trip to Kenya came only hours before Phillips was announced by Manchester City as Fernandinho's replacement. Fernandinho, their former captain recently joined Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense, after nine years at City.

In an interview posted on the official Manchester City website, Phillips revealed that working with Pep Guardiola was one of the reasons for his move.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City. City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world."

Phillips will wear the number four at Manchester City and will compete for midfield positions with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and others.