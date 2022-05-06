CS Amina declares Kip Keino Classic free for all

Cyprian Kimutai
The event features Tokyo 2020 100m Olympic gold and silver medallists

Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced a free entrance to fans wishing to watch the the third edition of Kip Keino Classic, the world Athletics Continental Tour at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

More to follow...

